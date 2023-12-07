Key quotes and analysis as big stables face off in Grade 2 with last-time-out winners

It is a long time since this Grade 2 had any bearing on a Cheltenham Festival race, but it is a competitive heat this year with all five runners lining up on the back of a commanding last-time-out win.

The bookmakers, not surprisingly, have sided with Nicky Henderson's unbeaten Southoftheborder , who was purchased for 145,000gns at last year's Tingle Creek Sale after winning his point the month before, and has since added a bumper at Ffos Las and a maiden hurdle here.

He won a shade cosily from Spirits Bay last month and is definitely bred to appreciate this extra distance, although Nigel Twiston-Davies, responsible for Josh The Boss , will have an angle on the form as he supplied the runner-up.

On what they have done so far, Josh The Boss, described by John Neild (owner of the popular Splash Of Ginge) as the best he has had for a long time, is a better horse than Spirits Bay. He's 2-2 over hurdles having shown some fair bumper form, but the owner's son, Jamie Neild, is not allowed any of his usual 7lb claim here.

Josh The Boss made all last time at Aintree but might have some competition from Insurrection , an all-the-way winner from a hot favourite at Exeter last month for Paul Nicholls, who has saddled two of the last four winners in this race.

The Grade 1 Tolworth over 2m – now at Aintree – was mooted as a potential target, but Nicholls evidently now feels a step up in trip is warranted for a horse who won his point (from the front) by 20 lengths.

Completing the line-up are Ben Pauling's Personal Ambition , who downed a Henderson hotpot (Jingko Blue, won at Newbury on Saturday) on his debut at Warwick last month, and Dan Skelton's Deafening Silence , who did the same to a Nicholls-trained odds-on shot at Exeter.

There is no more than 9lb between them on Racing Post Ratings and, with all of them having won with something in hand, we should learn a lot more about them here.

Race analysis by Paul Kealy

Neild out to show he's the boss

Amateur rider Jamie Neild is relishing the prospect of taking on the professionals on level terms in this Grade 2 on a horse with strong family ties.

Josh The Boss, owned by the Liverpudlian jockey's father John and named after his nephew Joshua, gave Neild a huge moment when winning a novice hurdle at his local course last month.

"He won very well at Aintree, which was a dream come true, and has earned his shot at a race of this type," the jockey said. "He's a fine-looking horse with a great attitude and, although he's shown flashes of greenness when winning, it shows he's still got a lot of improvement to come."

Jockey Jamie Neild at Aintree with his father John, nephew Joshua and niece Sophia Credit: John Grossick

Neild, who rides out for the four-year-old's trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies, is unable to use his 7lb claim in a race of this type.

"It's my first ride in a Grade 2 and I'm looking forward to it," he said. "People might look at it as a bit of a hindrance for us up against top-class jockeys, but I'm pretty level-headed about it and I trust the horse to do his own thing."

Josh The Boss will be a first ride over jumps at Sandown for Neild, but he does have some course experience.

He said: "I had my first-ever ride at Sandown, for Andrew Balding on the Flat. We went off favourite and finished last, so it can only get better."

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Insurrection

He won impressively the first time back and I was always going for this race afterwards. We always liked him last season but he was struggling with his breathing. He had a wind op in the summer and it made a huge difference the other day. The track and ground should suit him.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Personal Ambition

He did it very nicely at Warwick when he wasn't overly ready and his jumping was all at sea. The form of the race has been franked with the runner-up winning next time. He's done plenty of schooling and I couldn't be happier with him at home, so I'm hoping he can transfer that to the track.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Southoftheborder

He was good at Sandown last time. He went in the ground then and hopefully he'll do so again. He's a big, strong horse.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

Read more on Friday's racing:

Could another star be born on another fabulous festive Friday at Sandown's Tingle Creek meeting?

Paul Nicholls excited for 'proper horse' Stay Away Fay's next step in Grade 2 against highly regarded Giovinco

'He's definitely improving' - quotes and analysis for competitive Sandown staying handicap chase

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.