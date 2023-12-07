'He's definitely improving' - quotes and analysis for competitive Sandown staying handicap chase

In a card containing several short-priced favourites, this is by some way the most intriguing betting puzzle with a few last-time-out winners and several others arriving in good form.

Huelgoat arguably sets the form standard on this season's efforts. The horse he beat at Wincanton last month, Enjoy Your Life, is now rated 11lb higher after winning easily since, and Huelgoat is theoretically well treated off an 8lb higher mark.

However, the Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old benefited from high-class conditional Freddie Gingell's generous 6lb claim that day. There is also limited evidence he handles soft ground and gets three miles.

Gavin Sheehan (partners Animal ), Jonjo O'Neill Jr (Collectors Item ) and Sam Twiston-Davies (Planned Paradise ) have their only rides on the card in this contest. That looks particularly interesting in the case of Twiston-Davies, who rode Planned Paradise three times when he was trained by Neil Mulholland.

The last time Twiston-Davies partnered the seven-year-old, his mount obliged off a 1lb higher mark at Worcester in June 2022. That booking could be a hint in itself as he surely has more to offer in staying chases.

Another interesting combination is Tom Cannon teaming up with Lucy Wadham to get the leg-up on Midnight Mary . The pair are 3-10 when joining forces in chases and the mare’s return third at Plumpton last month has to go down as a promising effort given she generally improves for a run.

What they say

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Collectors Item

He's been disappointing and we're clutching at straws a bit. He hasn't been hitting the target and I wouldn't be getting too excited.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Huelgoat

He probably won what was his Gold Cup the other day, in the conditional race at Wincanton under a good ride from Freddie [Gingell]. He's crept up the weights a bit, but I thought three miles might suit him. He's definitely improving so is not without a chance.

My Silver Lining: has won three of her last five starts, including at Cheltenham in April Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Emma Lavelle, trainer of My Silver Lining

She loves her jumping which around Sandown is obviously an asset. Ground will be a little bit of an unknown, but all she seems to do is keep galloping and I think that it's the right track for her. She won on heavy over hurdles and everything points to the fact she should like that sort of ground, but her form over fences has been on a slightly better surface.

Kerry Lee, trainer of Not Sure

I've been trying to run him for a few weeks. He was due to go to Bangor and then they abandoned. I think the extra rain that they're going to get there will really help.

Suzy Smith, trainer of Animal

He ran a nice race on his reappearance. I think the trip was just on the short side for him now he definitely wants three-mile-plus. He's got quite a nice weight, we just wouldn't want too much more rain.

Christian Williams, trainer of Planned Paradise

He's run okay at Sandown previously and it's the owner Olly Harris's favourite meeting so it's nice for him to have runners there.

Reporting by Charlie Huggins

