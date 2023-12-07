Could another star be born on another fabulous festive Friday at Sandown's Tingle Creek meeting?

Christmas party season is in full swing and Sandown's two-day meeting that features the Tingle Creek Chase always has a festive atmosphere. What better way to kick off the weekend than with a day at the Esher track and, if you can't go, don't miss the action live on Racing TV.

The Betfair Beacons Winter Novices' Hurdle (1.50 ) is a longstanding feature on the Friday card and the race has a rich history, with a roll of honour that includes Gold Cup, Grand National and Stayers' Hurdle winners. So could we be about to see another star in this season's event?

And if that contest doesn't throw up a future leading light, there is a good chance that the following Betfair Esher Novices' Chase (2.25 ) will because Stay Away Fay and Giovinco are two of the most exciting youngsters in Britain. Who will come out on top in what will be a super battle?

There won't be much of a price on offer about either, though, and those looking for better betting opportunities might want to concentrate on the action away from the Graded races.

The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase (3.00 ) is an open race and it will be fascinating to see whether Harry Cobden can continue his push for the jockeys' championship by winning on Huelgoat. The six-year-old is one of five rides for Cobden before he heads to Aintree on Saturday.

Harry Cobden: has a strong book of rides at Sandown on Friday Credit: John Grossick

Jonathan Harding's three things to watch . . .

It will not be his biggest achievement, but Paul Nicholls bids to edge ahead of Alan King by winning the Betfair Beacons Winter Novices' Hurdle (1.50 ) at Sandown for a record sixth time. The trainer has won the race with See More Business , his first Gold Cup winner, and Neptune Collonges , who went on to win the 2012 Grand National. The yard relies on Insurrection this time, but the early market is headed by Southoftheborder , who comfortably justified favouritism in a maiden hurdle here for Nicky Henderson last month.

Nicholls also sends out Stay Away Fay , who was cut to as short as 6-1 for the Brown Advisory at the Cheltenham Festival following his impressive chase debut at Exeter last month. We will get another good look at him in the Betfair Esher Novices' Chase (2.25 ) at Sandown. The six-year-old, who sprung something of a surprise when winning the Albert Bartlett at 18-1, is set to face three rivals including Giovinco , a winner at Aintree last month for Lucinda Russell.

3. Nicholls is the only trainer to have bettered Gary Moore's 22 winners at Sandown in the last five seasons over jumps, and the West Sussex handler is set for a busy two days at the track with nine runners. He has contenders in the three Grade 1s on Saturday but the market suggests his best chances of success come on the opening day, with stable debutant Royal Way among the market leaders for the juvenile hurdle (12.40 ), a race Moore has claimed with Goshen, Sussex Ranger and Violet Dancer in the last decade. Kotmask and Hudson De Grugy also give Moore a strong hand in the following handicap chase (1.15 ).

Read these Sandown previews next:

Key quotes and analysis as big stables face off in Grade 2 with last-time-out winners

Paul Nicholls excited for 'proper horse' Stay Away Fay's next step in Grade 2 against highly regarded Giovinco

'He's definitely improving' - quotes and analysis for competitive Sandown staying handicap chase

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.