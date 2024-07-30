No Rosallion in Sussex Stakes only increases chances of Ballydoyle domination

Whisper it quietly but the teams associated with Henry Longfellow and Notable Speech will have loved the news of Rosallion’s late withdrawal from the Sussex Stakes. The pathway to a £500,000 jackpot just became that much smoother.

These two colts were put in their place by Rosallion in the St James’s Palace Stakes , even allowing for the fact Henry Longfellow lost by only a neck. He enjoyed the run of the race under Ryan Moore and Rosallion was forced to wait for crucial racing room before producing an irresistible finish.

Notable Speech’s performance at Royal Ascot was the biggest surprise from that race. The market expected him to deal with Rosallion again and arguably rightly so after what we saw in the 2,000 Guineas. However, he regressed from Newmarket and lacked conviction on the dash for home.