Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:57 CorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:57 CorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:35 Newbury
premium

Keith Melrose on the 'unfortunate contradiction' central to the puzzle of the Hungerford

15:35 NewburyBetVictor Hungerford Stakes (Group 2)
Flat Turf, Group 2
Going:Good
Runners:7
Class:1
Distance:7f
ITV

Received wisdom has it that the seven-furlong division is the most unloved in Europe generally, and Britain specifically. There is no open-aged Group 1 over the trip in Britain or Ireland, making it the sole exception among all major distances.

This makes the placement of the five British Group 2s at the distance, which includes the Hungerford Stakes, all the more curious. All five come between the last days of July and the first weekend in October, two months plus some spare change. Three of them – the Lennox Stakes, Hungerford and City of York Stakes – take place within a 26-day window.

Also, right at either end of that window come the biggest open-age seven-furlong races in Ireland and France. In all, the British Pattern at seven furlongs creates almost the perfect circumstances if your main aim is to avoid a reckoning over the trip.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Betting editor

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
15:35 NewburyBetVictor Hungerford Stakes (Group 2)
Flat Turf, Group 2
Going:Good
Runners:7
Class:1
Distance:7f
ITV
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers