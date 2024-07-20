Juddmonte's Babouche steps up to Group 3 company after hugely impressive debut win at Cork

Babouche looked a smart prospect when thundering five lengths clear on debut in a Cork fillies' maiden last month and she takes the step up to Group 3 company in the Jebel Ali Racecourse And Stables Anglesey Stakes for Ger Lyons, who saddled Beauty Inspire to success in 2021.

A sister to the stable's multiple Group winner Zarinsk, the Kodiac filly couldn't have been much more impressive on her first start, especially given she led the far side group and the second, third and fourth raced closer to the stands' side.

The runner-up Lunigiana advertised the form reasonably well when a close third on her next start at Naas and Babouche could be high class but she will need to be to fend off some stiff opposition.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained Cowardofthecounty looked something out of the ordinary when bolting up in a Curragh maiden in April, defeating Whistlejacket by two and a half lengths, and the runner-up has since won a Group 2. Cowardofthecounty impressed visually and on the clock on that occasion and was far from disgraced when beaten a length and three-quarters into seventh in the Coventry Stakes last month.

Cowardofthecounty's impressive debut came on soft ground but he faced a completely different surface at Ascot which may have not seen him to best effect and he will be better suited by conditions at the Curragh. He remains with plenty of potential and should prove tough to beat.

Joseph O'Brien: saddles leading contender Cowardofthecounty Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Aidan O'Brien struck with easy winner Little Big Bear in 2022 and saddles three runners, with Camille Pissarro the mount of Ryan Moore. He looked a smart colt when landing a Navan maiden in April but disappointed when sent off 4-1 favourite in the Coventry last time, eventually finishing 11th, although he was perhaps inconvenienced from racing on the far side.

His stablemate Celtic Chieftain clocked a strong time when winning on his debut at Navan but has been underwhelming in two subsequent starts. This step up in trip should be in his favour and he is the each-way play. He should definitely be in the mix if rediscovering his debut form.

California Dreamer has been consistent in four starts for Adrian Murray and she pulled nicely clear of the field with Truly Enchanting in the Airlie Stud Stakes at the track last month. She should make her presence felt but may be vulnerable to an improver.

Michael O'Callaghan landed last year's running with Kairyu and he runs Black Forza, whose form from Fairyhouse was boosted on Saturday when Rudi's Apple defied top weight in a nursery at the Curragh, while Sir Yoshi has an each-way squeak having shaped well in Listed company the last twice for David Marnane.

Going report

The ground at the Curragh is good, good to yielding in places following a further 2mm of rain on Saturday morning.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Cowardofthecounty and Barton Key

Cowardofthecounty has trained well since Ascot and this looks a good spot for him. It would be great if Barton Key could sneak a bit of black type.

Michael O'Callaghan, trainer of Black Forza

He's a nice colt and he was impressive at Fairyhouse. He's come out of that race well. He would want the ground on the fast side so any more rain wouldn't be ideal. He's in great form and we're looking forward to stepping him up in grade.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Camille Pissarro, Celtic Chieftain and Treasure Isle

We think Camille Pissarro is going to improve with racing and this slightly longer trip will suit as well. He might even go further in the not too distant future. We don't think we've seen the best of him yet. Celtic Chieftain and Treasure Isle are stepping up from five furlongs and we think the trip will hopefully help them.

David Marnane, trainer of Sir Yoshi

It was a good run at Tipperary last time, he just got stopped in his run a little. He's handled a bit of juice in the ground so should be fine if the rain comes. He seems to be a bit short of speed in his races over five furlongs before coming home well so we're hoping this stiff six furlongs will suit.

