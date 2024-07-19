'He was very good in the Celebration Stakes' - Lord Massusus could prove tough to beat after a career-best last time

It's difficult to look past the Joe Murphy-trained Lord Massusus after a career-best performance at the track last month when a dominant winner at Listed level.

The four-year-old is a Group 3 winner courtesy of a decisive display in the Desmond Stakes at Leopardstown last year, but his latest run seemed a step above that as he powered two and a half lengths clear of Atlantic Coast.

The runner-up is a solid Group performer and wasn't beaten all that far in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, while the third Azada is a well-touted filly from the Dermot Weld stable and Lord Massusus had to concede plenty of weight all round, so it appeals as formidable form.

Despite racing freely in the early stages, he found plenty when asked the question to go nicely clear, seemingly enjoying the drop back to a mile. This shorter trip shouldn't pose too much of an issue, while he also has form on soft ground.

Mutasarref is a consistent operator for Ger Lyons and has won his last two starts, putting in gritty performances to defeat Special Wan by three-quarters of a length and a head. Rain wouldn't inconvenience him either given he scored at Listed level on heavy last year and he's rated 1lb higher than Lord Massusus, but could find it difficult to get by if that rival reproduces his latest effort.

Mountain Bear is a classy colt, best illustrated by his second at the Breeders' Cup last year, and he put in a huge effort when beaten two lengths into fourth in the Jersey Stakes last time. However, he does need fast ground to be at his best.

Poet Master makes the trip over for Karl Burke after disappointing at Listed level last time at Haydock. He was progressive before that, landing valuable handicaps at Doncaster and Newmarket, but needs to bounce back after a 71-day break.

Gregarina is also on a retrieval mission after she finished last of 14 in the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot, but she was impressive over course and distance in May when coming fast and late to win a Group 3.

The forecast rain won't bother I Am Superman and he's an each-way player for Michael O'Callaghan as he returned this season with a gritty success at Gowran Park and he should get closer to Mutasarref after finishing eight and a quarter lengths behind him at Leopardstown last time.

Going report

The ground is good at the Curragh following 4.2mm of rain on Thursday. Mainly dry and breezy, and up to 22C on Friday, with rain developing on Friday night with the possibility of 10-13mm on Saturday and passing showers on Sunday.

What they say

Michael O'Callaghan, trainer of I Am Superman

He didn't run badly in the Ballycorus, but it turned out that he had a little issue which we've sorted since. He wouldn't mind a bit of rain as he's an eight-year-old now with plenty of mileage, so a bit of kindness in the ground tends to help him.

Joe Murphy, trainer of Lord Massusus

He was very good in the Celebration Stakes last time and we've been happy with him since. He's coming back a furlong in trip and if they go a good gallop, it will suit him.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Gregarina

She has trained well since Ascot. The 7f at this track should suit her well and she hopefully has an each-way chance.

Ryan Moore, rider of Mountain Bear

It looks an open race but he probably has as good a chance as any. Runner-up in the Juvenile Turf at the Breeders’ Cup last year, he returned to that level of form in the Jersey last time and has leading claims at his best.

