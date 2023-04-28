'I've always felt he could win a big race' - Lucinda Russell has two primed for another National bid

Lucinda Russell may have conquered Aintree twice but Perth's greatest test has so far eluded her.

A fortnight after , she sends Destiny Is All and Return Fire 20 miles north in search of her first success in the BetVictor Highland National Handicap Chase.

Her partner Peter Scudamore said: "Destiny Is All ran a cracking race when second to a Warwick specialist last time, jumping superbly. I've always felt he could win a big race.

"Return Fire wouldn't want it too soft as he jumps better off good ground, but he's in great form and should stay the trip."

Oliver Greenall, who drew a blank from the 15 runners he sent up to Perth from Cheshire before teaming up with joint-trainer Josh Guerriero, bids to cap a season when his yard has won 60 races, including the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle with Iroko.

Concetto has contributed wins at Huntingdon and Musselburgh to that tally, and Greenall said: "I'm very happy with him. It looks as though he'll stay and the trip should be ideal.

"The track could be a bit tight, but it's quite similar to Huntingdon and he won there. There's rain due and the ground should be fine."

The forecast showers are also good news for Rose Dobbin, who runs Rath An Iuir and Gentleman De Mai.

The trainer said: "They could both do with softer ground, especially Rath An Iuir. He's had a good season and we kept him going for this in the hope it would be soft, but it doesn't look like it will be.

"Gentleman De Mai seems to stay well so we thought it was worth a crack. He's slightly frustrating as he keeps being placed, so we're putting a visor on him to try to eke out something extra – cheekpieces definitely helped when we tried those."

