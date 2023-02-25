ITV Racing tips: one key runner from the seven races on ITV on Saturday



BetUK Hever Sprint Stakes (Listed Race), 5f

Arecibo brings Group-race form into this Listed contest, which also features seasoned sprint handicappers Tone The Barone and Alligator Alley. One Night Stand won the race last year under an enterprising ride, but looks vulnerable this time around.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

He has a good record fresh and this track could suit him well given his affinity to Chester



Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m

Milton Harris won this Triumph Hurdle trial with Knight Salute last year and is represented by the penalised Scriptwriter, who sets the standard on form. The main challenge could come from Irish contender Nusret and the unexposed Rare Middleton, who bids to give Paul Nicholls a sixth victory in the race.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Milton Harris took this 12 months ago with Knight Salute; this one brings even stronger credentials



BetUK Winter Derby Stakes (Group 3), 1m2f

Lord North makes his first start since the Coral-Eclipse in July in a race he finished second to Alenquer in last year. John and Thady Gosden have a strong hand as the stable chases a fourth Winter Derby in five years, with Lord North joined by 2021 winner Forest Of Dean and Harrovian.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Second to Alenquer in this race last year; triple Group 1 winner still the one to beat with nothing of that calibre here



Coral Pendil Novices' Chase (Grade 2), 2m4½f

Boothill, winner of the Wayward Lad on his penultimate start, returns to the course having been beaten by Tommy's Oscar at Doncaster last time. Paul Nicholls, Harry Cobden and Johnny de la Hey won the race last year with Pic D'Orhy and hold strong claims again with Solo, while Datsalrightgino, Tweed Skirt and Jay Jay Reilly complete the field.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Has no Jonbon or Tommy's Oscar to worry about this time, and returning to a longer trip is well worth exploring



Coral Trophy Handicap Chase, 3m

A week after winning at Ascot, Cap Du Nord is turned out again quickly in a bid to repeat his victory in this race last year. Annsam warrants respect after his impressive win from the front over course and distance last time, while ante-post mover Saint Calvados, Grand National entry Our Power and topweight Frodon are others with claims in an open race.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Refitted cheekpieces a positive; won two in a row here last February and is handicapped to play a leading role



Vertem Eider Handicap Chase, 4m1½f

Kitty's Light held an entry for the Coral Trophy at Kempton, but heads north for a race trainer Christian Williams won last year with Win My Wings. Victory in their home city's race would mean the world to trainers Brian Ellison and Ann Hamilton, who saddle course winners Sam's Adventure and Bavington Bob respectively.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Is well handicapped and can flourish again now he's stepped back up in trip



Sky Bet Dovecote Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m

Hansard, who is unbeaten in two hurdling starts since joining Gary Moore from Ireland, looks to thrust himself into the reckoning for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Rubaud brings solid form to the race and is fitted with a first-time hood after racing freely in the Betfair Hurdle last time.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Winning run has ended but she was not discredited; this test could suit; one to consider

ITV7 tips and predictions

Race 1, 1.50 KEMPTON: SCRIPTWRITER

Race 2, 1.57 CHEPSTOW: COUSU MAIN

Race 3, 2.05 LINGFIELD: LORD NORTH

Race 4, 2.25 KEMPTON: BOOTHILL

Race 5, 3.00 KEMPTON: FLEGMATIK

Race 6, 3.25 NEWCASTLE: KITTY'S LIGHT

Race 7, 3.40 KEMPTON: MULLENBEG

Saturday's previews:

