ITV Racing tips: one key runner from the seven races on ITV on Saturday
1.30 Lingfield
BetUK Hever Sprint Stakes (Listed Race), 5f
Arecibo brings Group-race form into this Listed contest, which also features seasoned sprint handicappers Tone The Barone and Alligator Alley. One Night Stand won the race last year under an enterprising ride, but looks vulnerable this time around.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: LOOK OUT LOUIS
He has a good record fresh and this track could suit him well given his affinity to Chester
1.50 Kempton
Coral Adonis Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m
Milton Harris won this Triumph Hurdle trial with Knight Salute last year and is represented by the penalised Scriptwriter, who sets the standard on form. The main challenge could come from Irish contender Nusret and the unexposed Rare Middleton, who bids to give Paul Nicholls a sixth victory in the race.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: SCRIPTWRITER
Milton Harris took this 12 months ago with Knight Salute; this one brings even stronger credentials
2.05 Lingfield
BetUK Winter Derby Stakes (Group 3), 1m2f
Lord North makes his first start since the Coral-Eclipse in July in a race he finished second to Alenquer in last year. John and Thady Gosden have a strong hand as the stable chases a fourth Winter Derby in five years, with Lord North joined by 2021 winner Forest Of Dean and Harrovian.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: LORD NORTH
Second to Alenquer in this race last year; triple Group 1 winner still the one to beat with nothing of that calibre here
2.25 Kempton
Coral Pendil Novices' Chase (Grade 2), 2m4½f
Boothill, winner of the Wayward Lad on his penultimate start, returns to the course having been beaten by Tommy's Oscar at Doncaster last time. Paul Nicholls, Harry Cobden and Johnny de la Hey won the race last year with Pic D'Orhy and hold strong claims again with Solo, while Datsalrightgino, Tweed Skirt and Jay Jay Reilly complete the field.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: BOOTHILL
Has no Jonbon or Tommy's Oscar to worry about this time, and returning to a longer trip is well worth exploring
3.00 Kempton
Coral Trophy Handicap Chase, 3m
A week after winning at Ascot, Cap Du Nord is turned out again quickly in a bid to repeat his victory in this race last year. Annsam warrants respect after his impressive win from the front over course and distance last time, while ante-post mover Saint Calvados, Grand National entry Our Power and topweight Frodon are others with claims in an open race.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: FLEGMATIK
Refitted cheekpieces a positive; won two in a row here last February and is handicapped to play a leading role
3.25 Newcastle
Vertem Eider Handicap Chase, 4m1½f
Kitty's Light held an entry for the Coral Trophy at Kempton, but heads north for a race trainer Christian Williams won last year with Win My Wings. Victory in their home city's race would mean the world to trainers Brian Ellison and Ann Hamilton, who saddle course winners Sam's Adventure and Bavington Bob respectively.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: KITTY'S LIGHT
Is well handicapped and can flourish again now he's stepped back up in trip
3.40 Kempton
Sky Bet Dovecote Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m
Hansard, who is unbeaten in two hurdling starts since joining Gary Moore from Ireland, looks to thrust himself into the reckoning for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Rubaud brings solid form to the race and is fitted with a first-time hood after racing freely in the Betfair Hurdle last time.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: MULLENBEG
Winning run has ended but she was not discredited; this test could suit; one to consider
ITV7 tips and predictions
Race 1, 1.50 KEMPTON: SCRIPTWRITER
Race 2, 1.57 CHEPSTOW: COUSU MAIN
Race 3, 2.05 LINGFIELD: LORD NORTH
Race 4, 2.25 KEMPTON: BOOTHILL
Race 5, 3.00 KEMPTON: FLEGMATIK
Race 6, 3.25 NEWCASTLE: KITTY'S LIGHT
Race 7, 3.40 KEMPTON: MULLENBEG
