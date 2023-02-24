Ascot to Kempton in seven days - can Cap Du Nord pull off remarkable big-race handicap double?

Christian Williams is confident Cap Du Nord is in as good a shape as he can be as he bids for a second big handicap win in as many weeks.

Last week, the trainer was rewarded for undertaking a round trip of nearly 300 miles with Cap Du Nord when winning Ascot's Grade 3 Swinley Handicap Chase.

Another journey of 300 miles awaits the ten-year-old on Saturday and Williams believes the veteran chaser is more than capable of taking it in his stride.

"He seems well," Williams said. "Jack [Tudor] rode him two days ago and he thought he felt in good form, so we went ahead and confirmed him at that point.

"You don't really know how they are until they run, but his record shows he takes his races well. He's quite a thick-set horse who doesn't run up light, plus he's a good eater and a good traveller. He enjoys the track and should enjoy the ground but the only negative is that he's running from out of the handicap."

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Frodon, Saint Calvados and Enrilo

Frodon will love the ground and loves Kempton, and this is not as hot a race as he's been running in. In a way, I wished I'd left him fresh from the King George for this and missed the Cotswold Chase, but we didn't. He seems well though, while Saint Calvados has been running okay, but needs good ground and this is a nice race for him. Harry [Cobden] rides because David Maxwell, who owns him and normally rides, is sadly injured. If he runs to his best, he must have a lovely chance, but Enrilo has a bit to prove. He's been a bit disappointing, but his main target will be the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on the last day of the season.

Tom George, trainer of Clondaw Castle

It's been the plan for a while for him. He had a little setback last season, which is why he didn't run between then and last month. I thought it was a good performance from him last time when he ran over a trip that was inadequate and on ground that was too soft. He showed he's still retained his ability that day, and we're hoping things are in his favour.

Evan Williams, trainer of Annsam

This will be different ground to what he won on last time when the race rather fell apart. He's a good horse on his day and goes there with a squeak in a competitive race.

Kim Bailey, trainer of Bobhopeornohope

It's a big step up for him but he deserves to take his chance in this grade.

Gary Moore, trainer of Black Gerry

He's got a lot on his plate. It's difficult to find races for him and he's working nicely at home, so that's why we're running him even though things aren't in his favour.

