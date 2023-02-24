Can Boothill bounce back at the scene of his best effort in the Pendil?

Boothill has mixed it with some of the stars of the season since he was sent chasing. His first defeat of the campaign came at the hands of the Arkle-bound Jonbon and he bounced back at this track in December to beat Aucunrisque, who went on to win the Betfair Hurdle.

It was therefore a surprise when Boothill failed to justify odds-on favouritism in the Grade 2 Lightning Novices’ Chase at Doncaster last time. However, the winner was one of last season’s stars, Tommy’s Oscar, and Boothill pulled eight and a half lengths clear of the rest.

Boothill beat one of his main rivals here, Datsalrightgino, by three-quarters of a length in a novice handicap chase at Newton Abbot in October and Datsalrightgino is 2lb better off at the weights. A strict interpretation of the form would suggest he can reverse the places.

Solo brings the second best piece of course form to the table, behind Boothill’s Wayward Lad performance, courtesy of his second behind Balco Coastal in a novice handicap over course and distance at Christmas. The winner that day went on to finish second in the Scilly Isles.

Solo has 9lb to find with Boothill on ratings and is more exposed than him. However, the race might play into his favour tactically, as he often races close to the pace and this is a track that tends to reward such tactics. It will be interesting to see whether he sets the pace.

Jay Jay Reilly is probably the more likely leader, having made most of the running on his last two outings, and he rallied well to get up after looking beaten here a couple of weeks ago. That was over two and a half furlongs shorter and the return to a longer trip will be suitable.

Fry on Boothill: 'We have every confidence he'll see out the trip'

Four of the last six winners of this did scored under a 5lb penalty, including Bags Groove for Harry Fry in 2019, and Boothill attempts to shrug off a similar burden for the trainer on his first outing beyond two miles and one furlong over fences.

A rematch with the mighty Jonbon in the Arkle at Cheltenham next month has not been ruled out for Boothill, although the Maghull Novices' Chase at Aintree the following month appears to be first choice if he wins well here. Since finishing eight lengths behind Jonbon at Sandown in December, Boothill has landed the Wayward Lad Novices' Chase at Kempton and was undone when carrying a penalty against Tommy's Oscar at Doncaster last time.

Fry said: "He's been running very well over two miles, but we have to place him where he is going to be most competitive, finding the best opportunities for him. He's already won at Kempton and with ground conditions in his favour we certainly thought it was worth a look. Hopefully it will open up some more options for him. If all goes according to plan on Saturday, we'd skip Cheltenham and go straight to Aintree.

"We have every confidence that he'll see out the trip. He appeared to get outpaced in the Lightning Novices' Chase but was staying on well at the end of the race. It's never as straightforward as it looks but on paper and on the ratings, he looks to have a great chance."

Jamie Snowden, trainer of Datsalrightgino

He was really progressive over two miles and ran well to be second when we upped him to this trip last time. He deserves a crack at a Grade 2 and Boothill looks the one to beat, although he has a 5lb penalty.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Solo

He might be up against it with Boothill in opposition, but on my lad's last run he finished second to Balco Coastal, giving him 8lb. That horse went on to finish a close second in the Scilly Isles and is now rated 151, so it might have been an impossible task. Solo had his palate cauterised after that and is in good shape, but Boothill is the one to beat.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Tweed Skirt

It's a very good renewal of the race and we're chasing some black with our mare so if she can pass a couple that would be marvellous. She likes good ground so I would expect her to run well against the boys.

