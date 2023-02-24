'We'll have to see about the Supreme' - Hansard camp hopeful of booking Cheltenham ticket
Hansard (left) and Rubaud head the market for the Grade 2 Dovecote
15:40 KemptonSky Bet Dovecote Novices' Hurdle (Grade 2) (GBB Race)
Hurdle Turf, Grade 2 Novice
Going:Good
Runners:7
Class:1
Distance:2m
The Dovecote is seen as a trial for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, but it has little impact on Cheltenham these days and Hansard is the only horse running who is entered in the festival opener.
However, the Grade 2 can produce a star and Gary Moore, who trains Hansard, knows all about that as he saddled subsequent Champion Chase hero Sire De Grugy to win this race in 2011.
In Hansard, he has an unbeaten hurdler who is a general 40-1 for the Supreme, which was last landed by a Dovecote winner in 1992 when Flown struck for Nicky Henderson.
James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 24 February 2023Last updated 18:00, 24 February 2023
