'We'll have to see about the Supreme' - Hansard camp hopeful of booking Cheltenham ticket

The Dovecote is seen as a trial for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, but it has little impact on Cheltenham these days and Hansard is the only horse running who is entered in the festival opener.

However, the Grade 2 can produce a star and Gary Moore, who trains Hansard, knows all about that as he saddled subsequent Champion Chase hero Sire De Grugy to win this race in 2011.

In Hansard, he has an unbeaten hurdler who is a general 40-1 for the Supreme, which was last landed by a Dovecote winner in 1992 when Flown struck for Nicky Henderson.