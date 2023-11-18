ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six races on ITV on Saturday
1.45 Cheltenham
From The Horse's Mouth Podcast Novices' Chase (Listed), 3m½f
Good Risk At All made a fine start to his chasing career at Carlisle and steps up in class in a race The Real Whacker won last year before Cheltenham Festival glory. Mister Coffey is still a maiden over fences but finished eighth in last season's Grand National, while Nigel Twiston-Davies is doubly-represented by Weveallbeencaught and Broadway Boy.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Mister Coffey
0-9 over fences but some major efforts in defeat; form claims are there for all to see
2.20 Cheltenham
Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap), 2m4f
Stage Star and The Real Whacker both won Grade 1 contests at last year's Cheltenham Festival, and bid for more big-race success at Prestbury Park. The latter must defy a heavy weight of 12st if he is to win. Unexpected Party was impressive at Chepstow on his return, with that form franked since, while Notlongtillmay was a good second behind Stage Star at the festival.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Unexpected Party
Form stacks up well; should build on his Chepstow reappearance success; big player
2.36 Lingfield
BetUK Churchill Stakes (Listed), 1m2f
Regal Reality continues to run well despite being an eight-year-old, and should be hard to beat if replicating his narrow defeat in the Joel Stakes in September. Forest Of Dean is a regular in these all-weather contests and has a good course record, while the popular Sir Busker needs to bounce back to his best.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Regal Reality
Has had really good year, including 8.5f Group 3 win on turf; just as good on AW/over 1m2f
2.55 Cheltenham
Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle, 3m
Buddy One has been consistent and picked up a deserved victory at Galway last time and is one of five Irish-trained runners in the contest. Polish has finished second in his last five starts, while Grade 1 winners Chantry House and Shan Blue make their comebacks.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Placenet
8-18 in France; going beyond 2m6f for first time may well suit; also looks on a good mark
3.11 Lingfield
BetUK Golden Rose Stakes (Listed), 6f
Mischief Magic was a top-level winner at the Breeders' Cup a year ago, but steps back in to Pattern company after a confidence-boosting win at Kempton last time. Pink Crystal and Kinta have good course-and-distance form, while 2022 winner Summerghand is back for more.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Aberama Gold
Five wins this year; not seen to best effect last week; big run looks on the cards
3.30 Cheltenham
Paddy Power Intermediate Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f
The progressive Springwell Bay was not disgraced in a Grade 1 at Aintree on his last start, and makes his return dropped in class under Jonjo O'Neill Jr. Londonofficecallin bids for a hat-trick, while the thrice-raced Wonderful Eagle remains deeply unexposed.
SPOTLIGHT TIP: Gyenyame
Good second off 3lb lower at Wincanton (2m5f, soft) three weeks ago on fifth hurdles start
ITV7 tips and predictions
Race 1, 1.45 CHELTENHAM: MISTER COFFEY
Race 2, 2.01 LINGFIELD: REGHEEB
Race 3, 2.20 CHELTENHAM: UNEXPECTED PARTY
Race 4, 2.36 LINGFIELD: REGAL REALITY
Race 5, 2.55 CHELTENHAM: PLACENET
Race 6, 3.11 LINGFIELD: ABERAMA GOLD
Race 7, 3.30 CHELTENHAM: GYENYAME
- Watch: Cheltenham November meeting preview and tipping show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- 1.45 Cheltenham: Good Risk At All defends unbeaten record over fences - analysis and key quotes for fascinating novice chase
- Smart View: who comes out best of the runners in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham?
- Which of these Paddy Power runners is worthy to line up with Fortria, Half Free and other gods?
- 2.05 Navan: Joseph O'Brien relies on Home By The Lee to continue his Lismullen Hurdle domination
