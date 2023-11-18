Racing Post logo
Previews

ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the six races on ITV on Saturday

1.45 Cheltenham
From The Horse's Mouth Podcast Novices' Chase (Listed), 3m½f

Good Risk At All made a fine start to his chasing career at Carlisle and steps up in class in a race The Real Whacker won last year before Cheltenham Festival glory. Mister Coffey is still a maiden over fences but finished eighth in last season's Grand National, while Nigel Twiston-Davies is doubly-represented by Weveallbeencaught and Broadway Boy.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Mister Coffey

0-9 over fences but some major efforts in defeat; form claims are there for all to see

Silk
Mister Coffey13:45 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

2.20 Cheltenham
Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap), 2m4f

Stage Star and The Real Whacker both won Grade 1 contests at last year's Cheltenham Festival, and bid for more big-race success at Prestbury Park. The latter must defy a heavy weight of 12st if he is to win. Unexpected Party was impressive at Chepstow on his return, with that form franked since, while Notlongtillmay was a good second behind Stage Star at the festival.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Unexpected Party

Form stacks up well; should build on his Chepstow reappearance success; big player

Silk
Unexpected Party14:20 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.36 Lingfield
BetUK Churchill Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

Regal Reality continues to run well despite being an eight-year-old, and should be hard to beat if replicating his narrow defeat in the Joel Stakes in September. Forest Of Dean is a regular in these all-weather contests and has a good course record, while the popular Sir Busker needs to bounce back to his best.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Regal Reality

Has had really good year, including 8.5f Group 3 win on turf; just as good on AW/over 1m2f

Silk
Regal Reality14:36 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

2.55 Cheltenham
Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle, 3m

Buddy One has been consistent and picked up a deserved victory at Galway last time and is one of five Irish-trained runners in the contest. Polish has finished second in his last five starts, while Grade 1 winners Chantry House and Shan Blue make their comebacks.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Placenet

8-18 in France; going beyond 2m6f for first time may well suit; also looks on a good mark

Silk
Placenet14:55 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

3.11 Lingfield
BetUK Golden Rose Stakes (Listed), 6f

Mischief Magic was a top-level winner at the Breeders' Cup a year ago, but steps back in to Pattern company after a confidence-boosting win at Kempton last time. Pink Crystal and Kinta have good course-and-distance form, while 2022 winner Summerghand is back for more.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Aberama Gold 

Five wins this year; not seen to best effect last week; big run looks on the cards

Silk
Aberama Gold15:11 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Nolan Tnr: David O'Meara

3.30 Cheltenham
Paddy Power Intermediate Handicap Hurdle, 2m5f

The progressive Springwell Bay was not disgraced in a Grade 1 at Aintree on his last start, and makes his return dropped in class under Jonjo O'Neill Jr. Londonofficecallin bids for a hat-trick, while the thrice-raced Wonderful Eagle remains deeply unexposed.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: Gyenyame

Good second off 3lb lower at Wincanton (2m5f, soft) three weeks ago on fifth hurdles start

Silk
Gyenyame15:30 Cheltenham
View Racecard
Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer..

Race 1, 1.45 CHELTENHAM: MISTER COFFEY
Race 2, 2.01 LINGFIELD: REGHEEB
Race 3, 2.20 CHELTENHAM: UNEXPECTED PARTY
Race 4, 2.36 LINGFIELD: REGAL REALITY
Race 5, 2.55 CHELTENHAM: PLACENET
Race 6, 3.11 LINGFIELD: ABERAMA GOLD
Race 7, 3.30 CHELTENHAM: GYENYAME

Racing Post staff

Published on 18 November 2023inPreviews

Last updated 07:00, 18 November 2023

