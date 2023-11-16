'He must have a major say' - why this horse can win the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham plus 1-2-3 predictions

The Paddy Power Gold Cup (2.20) on Saturday is the centrepiece of Cheltenham's three-day November meeting and is a real autumn highlight of the jumps season. Cheltenham Festival winners The Real Whacker and Stage Star head the weights, but who do our experts fancy to land the spoils on Saturday?

Forecast odds: 7-1

By Harry Wilson

There are a whole host of runners with live chances, but I like the fact that Laura Morgan has got a prep-run into Notlongtillmay. That came over two miles at this course and he stayed on well from off the pace (different tactics to his usual prominent style) to take fourth. That should've put him spot on for this and the return to this longer trip will suit, while a 3lb pull with Stage Star, who shouldn't get an easy time on the front, can see him reverse festival form.

Torn And Frayed has to be of interest for Nigel Twiston-Davies, given he's been kept in training since his course-and-distance win in January 2022 and his trainer is seeking a fifth win in the race, while Harper's Brook, who pulled himself up after the last when looking the winner at Sandown, should go well from the foot of the weights.

Notlongtillmay 14:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Adam Wedge Tnr: L J Morgan

Forecast odds: 9-1

By James Hill

Stage Star is favourite but it's his stablemate Il Ridoto who catches my eye at the prices. Fourth in this race last year, he was only a five-year-old back then and, with the highflying Freddie Gingell set to take off 5lb, he would effectively be racing off 1lb lower this time round. He must have a major say on the best of last season's form.

Unexpected Party, who got off the mark over fences at Chepstow last month, is another big player.

Il Ridoto 14:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gingell (5lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Claim £40 in Paddy Power free bets

Get £40 in free bets from Paddy Power for Cheltenham

Forecast odds: 11-1

By Stuart Redding

There are plenty to consider in the first of Cheltenham's big handicap chases and Angels Breath is one that catches my eye. He spent more than three years on the sidelines but finished second over an insufficient 2m at Chepstow in April and took another step in the right direction over hurdles here three weeks ago. That should have put him cherry-ripe for this return to his favoured discipline. Grade 1 winner Stage Star is another to consider.

Angels Breath 14:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Sam Thomas

Forecast odds: 16-1

By Maddy Playle

This year's Paddy Power Gold Cup is tricky because several of the key formlines overlap. At the prices, take a chance on the long-absent Torn And Frayed, who charged away with a decent race on the New course over a similar trip in January 2022. His yard will be bidding for a fifth win in the race, he should have been primed for it and he could still be attractively treated. The progressive Whistleinthedark and topweight The Real Whacker are others to consider.

Torn And Frayed 14:20 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

2023 Paddy Power Gold Cup : 1-2-3 predictions

Harry Wilson

1 Notlongtillmay

2 Torn And Frayed

3 Harper's Brook

James Hill

1 Il Ridoto

2 Unexpected Party

3 Stage Star

Stuart Redding

1 Angels Breath

2 Stage Star

3 Unexpected Party

Maddy Playle

1 Torn And Frayed

2 Whistleinthedark

3 The Real Whacker

What about the rest of Saturday's Cheltenham card?

1.45 Cheltenham: From The Horse's Mouth Podcast Novices' Chase

By Sam Hardy

Having finished second to Flooring Porter over course and distance last time out, I'm keen on the chances of Broadway Boy to record his second chase success. The form of his debut chase win at Worcester when routing the field by nine lengths has been boosted with the runner-up winning on his next start. I'm expecting another big run.

Broadway Boy 13:45 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

2.55 Cheltenham: Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle

By Stuart Redding

Dartan has already enjoyed a profitable 2023, with two Flat wins and two more over hurdles. A comfortable success at Bellewstown in August was a career-best and three subsequent Flat races can probably be overlooked because two of them came over insufficient trips and he wasn't disgraced when finished midfield in the Irish Cesarewitch.

Dartan 14:55 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: James Smith (7lb) Tnr: Matthew J Smith

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet for Cheltenham this weekend

We've already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bets for Cheltenham at the weekend.

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on the big races. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Join' button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Cheltenham betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify

Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days

SMS verification required

Bets placed on greyhound racing markets are excluded

Only deposits via cards will qualify

Read these next:

Festival form tested, superstar chasers and a lucrative handicap - five key races to follow at Cheltenham this weekend

Should you back or avoid these five favourites at Cheltenham's November meeting this weekend?

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.