2023 Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Cheltenham's November meeting is one of the early-season highlights of the jumps calendar, with the Paddy Power Gold Cup (2.20) the main attraction on the Saturday of the fixture. In a fiercely competitive handicap chase, who will come out on top this season?

2023 Paddy Power Gold Cup: the full list of horses for Cheltenham

1 The Real Whacker

Three wins at Cheltenham since switched to fences, latest in the Brown Advisory; respected

TrainerPatrick Neville
Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
Forecast odds: 7-1

The Real Whacker14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Tnr: Patrick Neville

2 Stage Star

Two notable wins at Cheltenham last term, including the Turners; major contender back here

TrainerPaul Nicholls
Jockey: Harry Cobden
Forecast odds: 4-1f

Stage Star14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3 Fugitif

Second in three handicaps here last season; solid chance with cheekpieces added

TrainerRichard Hobson
Jockey: Gavin Sheehan
Forecast odds: 8-1

Fugitif14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Tnr: Richard Hobson

4 Authorized Art

Ran creditably in major Irish handicaps the last twice but is an exposed sort

TrainerWillie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Mullins
Forecast odds: 20-1

Authorized Art14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Tnr: W P Mullins

5 Notlongtillmay

Progressive; second to Stage Star in the Turners; another good effort here on reappearance

TrainerLaura Morgan
Jockey: Adam Wedge
Forecast odds: 7-1

Notlongtillmay14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Tnr: L J Morgan

6 Final Orders

May raise his game; major Irish trainer had three winners at the meeting here last month

TrainerGavin Cromwell
Jockey: Danny Gilligan (5)
Forecast odds: 16-1

Final Orders14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

7 Unexpected Party

Form stacks up well; should build on his Chepstow reappearance success; big player

Trainer: Dan Skelton
Jockey: Harry Skelton
Forecast odds: 13-2

Unexpected Party14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Tnr: Dan Skelton

8 Il Ridoto

Good form in major 2m4f handicaps here last term; Freddie Gingell takes off valuable 5lb

TrainerPaul Nicholls
Jockey: Freddie Gingell (5)
Forecast odds: 8-1

Il Ridoto14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Freddie Gingell (7lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls

9 Whistleinthedark

4-4 since switched to chasing; could improve further the way he's going; hard to dismiss

TrainerLaura Morgan
Jockey: Kevin Brogan
Forecast odds: 16-1

Whistleinthedark14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Tnr: L J Morgan

10 Angels Breath

Lightly raced; runner-up over hurdles here last time; well treated on his 2019 chase form

TrainerSam Thomas
Jockey: Jonathan Burke
Forecast odds: 11-1

Angels Breath14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Tnr: Sam Thomas

11 Black Gerry

Two wins in April took his chase record to 5-10; faces a stiffer task at this level

TrainerGary Moore
Jockey: Jamie Moore
Forecast odds: 25-1

Black Gerry14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Tnr: Gary Moore

12 Easy As That

Second-season chaser who may have further progress in him; yard in great form at present

TrainerVenetia Williams
Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
Forecast odds: 12-1

Easy As That14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Tnr: Venetia Williams

13 Torn And Frayed

Absent since his 6l success in similar event here in January 2022; market instructive

TrainerNigel Twiston-Davies
Jockey: Tom Bellamy
Forecast odds: 16-1

Torn And Frayed14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

14 Harper's Brook

Not fully exposed but comes with risk; idled badly and threw the race away last time

TrainerBen Pauling
Jockey: Kielan Woods
Forecast odds: 14-1

Harper's Brook14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Tnr: Ben Pauling

Verdict: our top Paddy Power Gold Cup betting tip

By Steve Boow

The Real Whacker and Stage Star may take each other on for the lead and end up doing too much but they are otherwise respected, being Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 winners who look open to further improvement this season. A strong alternative is the tactically versatile Unexpected Party, who has solid form and should build on his Chepstow reappearance success. Second choice is Easy As That, who remains of major interest with his stable in cracking form. Fugitif (third choice) holds solid claims in first-time cheekpieces back here, while Notlongtillmay and Whistleinthedark give Laura Morgan a robust hand, and Angels Breath has possibilities returned to chasing.

Unexpected Party14:20 Cheltenham
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

