2023 Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Cheltenham's November meeting is one of the early-season highlights of the jumps calendar, with the Paddy Power Gold Cup (2.20) the main attraction on the Saturday of the fixture. In a fiercely competitive handicap chase, who will come out on top this season?

2023 Paddy Power Gold Cup: the full list of horses for Cheltenham

1 The Real Whacker

Three wins at Cheltenham since switched to fences, latest in the Brown Advisory; respected

Trainer: Patrick Neville

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Forecast odds: 7-1

2 Stage Star

Two notable wins at Cheltenham last term, including the Turners; major contender back here

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Forecast odds: 4-1f

3 Fugitif

Second in three handicaps here last season; solid chance with cheekpieces added

Trainer: Richard Hobson

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Forecast odds: 8-1

4 Authorized Art

Ran creditably in major Irish handicaps the last twice but is an exposed sort

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Danny Mullins

Forecast odds: 20-1

5 Notlongtillmay

Progressive; second to Stage Star in the Turners; another good effort here on reappearance

Trainer: Laura Morgan

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Forecast odds: 7-1

6 Final Orders

May raise his game; major Irish trainer had three winners at the meeting here last month

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Jockey: Danny Gilligan (5)

Forecast odds: 16-1

7 Unexpected Party

Form stacks up well; should build on his Chepstow reappearance success; big player

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Forecast odds: 13-2

8 Il Ridoto

Good form in major 2m4f handicaps here last term; Freddie Gingell takes off valuable 5lb

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell (5)

Forecast odds: 8-1

9 Whistleinthedark

4-4 since switched to chasing; could improve further the way he's going; hard to dismiss

Trainer: Laura Morgan

Jockey: Kevin Brogan

Forecast odds: 16-1

10 Angels Breath

Lightly raced; runner-up over hurdles here last time; well treated on his 2019 chase form

Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

Forecast odds: 11-1

11 Black Gerry

Two wins in April took his chase record to 5-10; faces a stiffer task at this level

Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Forecast odds: 25-1

12 Easy As That

Second-season chaser who may have further progress in him; yard in great form at present

Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Forecast odds: 12-1

13 Torn And Frayed

Absent since his 6l success in similar event here in January 2022; market instructive

Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Forecast odds: 16-1

Not fully exposed but comes with risk; idled badly and threw the race away last time

Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Forecast odds: 14-1

Verdict: our top Paddy Power Gold Cup betting tip

By Steve Boow

The Real Whacker and Stage Star may take each other on for the lead and end up doing too much but they are otherwise respected, being Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 winners who look open to further improvement this season. A strong alternative is the tactically versatile Unexpected Party , who has solid form and should build on his Chepstow reappearance success. Second choice is Easy As That, who remains of major interest with his stable in cracking form. Fugitif (third choice) holds solid claims in first-time cheekpieces back here, while Notlongtillmay and Whistleinthedark give Laura Morgan a robust hand, and Angels Breath has possibilities returned to chasing.

