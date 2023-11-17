2023 Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Cheltenham's November meeting is one of the early-season highlights of the jumps calendar, with the Paddy Power Gold Cup (2.20) the main attraction on the Saturday of the fixture. In a fiercely competitive handicap chase, who will come out on top this season?
2023 Paddy Power Gold Cup: the full list of horses for Cheltenham
1 The Real Whacker
Three wins at Cheltenham since switched to fences, latest in the Brown Advisory; respected
Trainer: Patrick Neville
Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
Forecast odds: 7-1
2 Stage Star
Two notable wins at Cheltenham last term, including the Turners; major contender back here
Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Jockey: Harry Cobden
Forecast odds: 4-1f
3 Fugitif
Second in three handicaps here last season; solid chance with cheekpieces added
Trainer: Richard Hobson
Jockey: Gavin Sheehan
Forecast odds: 8-1
4 Authorized Art
Ran creditably in major Irish handicaps the last twice but is an exposed sort
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Mullins
Forecast odds: 20-1
5 Notlongtillmay
Progressive; second to Stage Star in the Turners; another good effort here on reappearance
Trainer: Laura Morgan
Jockey: Adam Wedge
Forecast odds: 7-1
6 Final Orders
May raise his game; major Irish trainer had three winners at the meeting here last month
Trainer: Gavin Cromwell
Jockey: Danny Gilligan (5)
Forecast odds: 16-1
7 Unexpected Party
Form stacks up well; should build on his Chepstow reappearance success; big player
Trainer: Dan Skelton
Jockey: Harry Skelton
Forecast odds: 13-2
8 Il Ridoto
Good form in major 2m4f handicaps here last term; Freddie Gingell takes off valuable 5lb
Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Jockey: Freddie Gingell (5)
Forecast odds: 8-1
9 Whistleinthedark
4-4 since switched to chasing; could improve further the way he's going; hard to dismiss
Trainer: Laura Morgan
Jockey: Kevin Brogan
Forecast odds: 16-1
10 Angels Breath
Lightly raced; runner-up over hurdles here last time; well treated on his 2019 chase form
Trainer: Sam Thomas
Jockey: Jonathan Burke
Forecast odds: 11-1
11 Black Gerry
Two wins in April took his chase record to 5-10; faces a stiffer task at this level
Trainer: Gary Moore
Jockey: Jamie Moore
Forecast odds: 25-1
12 Easy As That
Second-season chaser who may have further progress in him; yard in great form at present
Trainer: Venetia Williams
Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
Forecast odds: 12-1
13 Torn And Frayed
Absent since his 6l success in similar event here in January 2022; market instructive
Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies
Jockey: Tom Bellamy
Forecast odds: 16-1
14 Harper's Brook
Not fully exposed but comes with risk; idled badly and threw the race away last time
Trainer: Ben Pauling
Jockey: Kielan Woods
Forecast odds: 14-1
Verdict: our top Paddy Power Gold Cup betting tip
By Steve Boow
The Real Whacker and Stage Star may take each other on for the lead and end up doing too much but they are otherwise respected, being Cheltenham Festival Grade 1 winners who look open to further improvement this season. A strong alternative is the tactically versatile Unexpected Party, who has solid form and should build on his Chepstow reappearance success. Second choice is Easy As That, who remains of major interest with his stable in cracking form. Fugitif (third choice) holds solid claims in first-time cheekpieces back here, while Notlongtillmay and Whistleinthedark give Laura Morgan a robust hand, and Angels Breath has possibilities returned to chasing.
Published on 17 November 2023inFree tips
Last updated 12:00, 17 November 2023
