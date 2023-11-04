ITV racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine Breeders' Cup races on ITV4 on Saturday

6.30 Santa Anita

Big Ass Fans Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (Grade 1), 1m

Cody's Wish, named in honour of 12-year-old Cody Dorman who has Wolf–Hirschhorn syndrome and connected with the horse, is one of America's best modern racing stories and looks to repeat his win from 12 months ago. This will be the final race of his career and he'll look for an emotional send off.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CODY'S WISH

Last year's winner; not at his best in victory latest, but still leading contender again

Cody's Wish 18:30 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Junior Alvarado Tnr: William Mott

7.10 Santa Anita Maker's Mark Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (Grade 1), 1m2f

Superstar mares Inspiral and Warm Heart lock horns in search of a Group 1 hat-trick. Inspiral, who will be Frankie Dettori's best chance of the night, steps up to ten furlongs following wins in the Prix Jacques le Marois and Sun Chariot. With The Moonlight and Lumiere Rock also represent Britain and Ireland.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: IN ITALIAN

Front-runner; only just failed to hold on in this race over 9½f at Keeneland last year

In Italian 19:10 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Joel Rosario Tnr: Chad C Brown

7.50 Santa Anita PNC Bank Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (Grade 1), 7f

Goodnight Olive was an easy winner of this race last year and looks the one to beat once again for Chad Brown. Back-to-back winner Society looks her main opponent.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MEIKEI YELL

Raced only on turf in Japan; winner of six lesser Graded races over 6f to a mile

Meikei Yell 19:50 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Kenichi Ikezoe Tnr: Hidenori Take

8.30 Santa Anita FanDuel Breeders' Cup Mile presented by Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund (Grade 1), 1m

1,000 Guineas winner Mawj made a successful raid to the US when landing the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup Stakes and looks to provide Saeed bin Suroor with one of his biggest wins in recent years. Godolphin's challenge is boosted by Master Of The Seas while Kelina runs for France and Japan are represented by Songline.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: WIN CARNELIAN

Front-runner; trained in Japan where he has won two 1m Grade 3s; chance

Win Carnelian 20:30 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Kosei Miura Tnr: Yuichi Shikato

9.10 Santa Anita Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (Grade 1), 1m1f

Idiomatic has been the standout filly on the dirt in recent months and looks to capture a fifth consecutive victory. Her clash with Adare Manor, who has been in similarly prolific form, is eagerly anticipated.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: CLAIRIERE

Has gone close in the last two runnings of this; poor show latest, but excuses

Clairiere 21:10 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Joel Rosario Tnr: Steven Asmussen

9.50 Santa Anita Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (Grade 1), 1m4f

Derby hero Auguste Rodin is on his travels and looking to add the day's big turf prize to his haul. It will be a clash of the Irish and British Champion Stakes winners with King Of Steel in action along with Mostahdaf, who missed Ascot but racked up two high-profile victories in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MOSTAHDAF

High class up to this trip/tactically versatile; 7-7 off rest periods of 45 days or more

Mostahdaf 21:50 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

10.40 Santa Anita Longines Breeders' Cup Classic (Grade 1), 1m2f

Bob Baffert saddles likely favourite Arabian Knight in the night's big prize. He won the Classic Stakes in his warm-up for this, while Japan's Dubai World Cup winner Ushba Tesoro looks for a major scalp against the home challengers.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ARABIAN KNIGHT

Lightly raced; front-running winner of 1m2f Grade 1 Pacific Classic at Del Mar latest

Arabian Knight 22:40 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Flavien Prat Tnr: Bob Baffert

11.25 Santa Anita Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (Grade 1), 5f

The Adam West-trained Live In The Dream looks to light up the night with a feel-good story for the Epsom trainer. The Nunthorpe winner was an encouraging fourth at Keeneland in his prep for this. Caravel caused a big shock 12 months ago but arrives as a leading fancy this time while the consistent Motorious is another key player.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MOTORIOUS

As good as ever winning 5f Del Mar Grade 3 latest; good chance

Motorious 23:25 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Flavien Prat Tnr: Philip D'Amato

11.59 Santa Anita Qatar Racing Breeders' Cup Sprint, 6f

Elite Power's winning run was interrupted at Saratoga last time but the Juddmonte sprinter sets a high standard here. Only a head separated Dr. Schivel and Speed Boat Beach last time and they clash again.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SPEED BOAT BEACH

Head second to Dr. Schivel in Grade 2 over this course and distance on his sole start this year; contender

Speed Boat Beach 23:59 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Mike E Smith Tnr: Bob Baffert

Read these next:

2023 Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita: the runners, the odds, the verdict

'This is what we've been looking forward to all year' - Auguste Rodin, King Of Steel and Mostahdaf square up in Breeders' Cup Turf

'This race has long been the plan' - why this horse can win at the 2023 Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.