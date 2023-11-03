2023 Breeders' Cup Turf at Santa Anita: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A host of top-class European-trained horses take centre stage in the Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (9.50) at Santa Anita on Saturday night. Get the lowdown on the top Breeders' Cup Turf contenders, including their trainers and jockeys plus big-race odds, in our comprehensive runner-by-runner guide.

2023 Breeders' Cup Turf : the full list of horses for Santa Anita

1 Shahryar

Dam won 2010 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint at Churchill Downs; this horse landed the 2021 Japanese Derby and last year's Sheema Classic in Dubai (defeating Yibir, who had won this race the previous year), both of those being top-level 1m4f races; also second in Japan Cup 12 months ago; below form both starts this season but apparently had a breathing operation after the latest.

Trainer: Hideaki Fujiwara

Jockey: Cristian Demuro

Forecast odds: 10-1

Draw: 1

2 Onesto

Won 1m4f Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris and runner-up in 1m2f Group 1 Irish Champion Stakes last year; below form in the Irish Champion this time, but as good as ever when third in the Arc at Longchamp latest; this test should suit.

Trainer: Fabrice Chappet

Jockey: Maxime Guyon

Forecast odds: 6-1

Draw: 2

3 Gold Phoenix

41-1 tenth in this race at Keeneland last year; won 1m Grade 1 here on reappearance; has since added two lesser Graded wins over 1m1f-1m3f but below form behind Balladeer latest; outsider again.

Trainer: Philip D'Amato

Jockey: Juan J Hernandez

Forecast odds: 33-1

Draw: 3

4 Bolshoi Ballet

Won 1m2f Grade 1 Belmont Derby as a three-year-old; sixth in same year's Breeders' Cup Turf at Del Mar; later missed 11 months but has worked his way into form this season, most recently winning 1m4f Grade 1 Sword Dancer at Saratoga on his return to the US, possibly in spite of yielding ground; in deeper now but seems as good as ever and may raise his level again back on firm.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: John R Velazquez

Forecast odds: 16-1

Draw: 4

5 Auguste Rodin

Has been all or nothing this year, blowing out in the Guineas and King George but winning the Derby, Irish Derby and most recently rebounding from his Ascot flop with victory in the Irish Champion Stakes; there was a suggestion he could have an issue with flying, but that's hard to account for; on form he's a leading contender and this track and ground will suit him.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 5-2f

Draw: 5

7 Broome

Can start slowly; runner-up in this race at Del Mar in 2021, sixth at Keeneland last year; seems on the downgrade and doesn't look at all quick enough now, but newly fitted blinkers might spark him into life.

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Dylan Browne McMonagle

Forecast odds: 66-1

Draw: 7

8 Up To The Mark

Good third in 1m Keeneland Grade 1 in April considering he got too far back, just behind Modern Games (also too far back; won last year's BC Mile); three straight Grade 1 wins up to 1m2f since, doing well to get up from Master Of The Seas (runs in the Mile) back over 1m at Keeneland latest, as that trip's his minimum and he'd been off for four months; stamina to prove but he has similar profile to 2019 Turf winner Bricks And Mortar.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr

Forecast odds: 6-1

Draw: 8

9 Mostahdaf

High class up to this trip and tactically versatile; 7-7 off rest periods of 45 days or more; big win in Saudi Arabia in February and subsequently won two 1m2f Group 1s in Britain, most recently Juddmonte International at York (started quickly); taken out of Champion Stakes at Ascot on account of soft ground; should be fine back up in trip around this sharp circuit, although jockey's relative lack of experience in the US is a slight concern.

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Forecast odds: 3-1

Draw: 9

10 Adhamo

Won last year's Grade 1 United Nations at Monmouth (1m3f, firm); hasn't progressed but 1m2f was a bit sharp for both starts this season and yielding ground may not have been ideal latest; probably not good enough, but this test could see him produce a career best.

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Forecast odds: 33-1

Draw: 10

11 King Of Steel

Reeled in late on by Auguste Rodin in the Derby (1m4f, good to firm) and too good for subsequent St Leger winner Continuous in Royal Ascot Group 2; beaten next two goes but got up late on in the Champion Stakes at Ascot (1m2f, soft); he's a form contender but this comes only two weeks on.

Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Forecast odds: 6-1

Draw: 11

12 Balladeer

Front-runner; in career-best form, most recently winning 1m2f Grade 2 here, but won't be good enough to boss this field; never tried this far.

Trainer: George Papaprodromou

Jockey: Victor Espinoza

Forecast odds: 66-1

Draw: 12

13 War Like Goddess

Strong-travelling hold-up mare; third in this race at Keeneland last year; has won last two runnings of 1m4f Grade 1 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic against males at Aqueduct; needs to be better than ever.

Trainer: William Mott

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Forecast odds: 16-1

Draw: 13

Verdict: our top Breeders' Cup Turf betting tip

By Ron Wood

A tremendously deep race, with all bar one of the remaining runners having won at the top level, and Auguste Rodin and MOSTAHDAF may be the two to concentrate on. Both should be suited by this test but Mostahdaf looks the faster horse. Jim Crowley hasn't had many rides in the US but Mostahdaf can start quickly and has the gears to sit anywhere in a race and he comes into this suitably fresh.

