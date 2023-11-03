'This race has long been the plan' - why this horse can win at the 2023 Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita

An exciting two days of international Flat racing at the Breeders' Cup begins at Santa Anita on Friday. Our experts pick out their biggest fancy for the US meeting this weekend . . .

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (9.00, Friday)

By Liam Headd

Givemethebeatboys made a solid start to his career with two quickfire victories in May, the latter in Group 3 company, and I'm expecting another big run now he drops in trip to the minimum distance.

The Jessica Harrington-trained two-year-old did not disgrace himself when fourth in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. He stayed with the pace for the majority of the race and the form was franked when the third, Bucanero Fuerte, on his next two starts, won a Group 2 and the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes, in which Givemethebeatboys finished third.

He looked to run out of steam towards the end of the Middle Park, so dropping to 5f will suit, and he is well drawn in stall five to cope with the pace of front-runner Big Evs, who goes from stall four.

Givemethebeatboys 21:00 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (10.20 Friday)

By David Jennings

Aidan O'Brien has much better chances of scoring at Santa Anita than Content, according to the markets, but she is a filly who might be suited by the guaranteed end-to-end gallop of a Breeders' Cup.

She spoiled a lot of her season by refusing to settle, but last time at the Curragh in the Staffordstown Stud Stakes she was ridden more patiently by Chris Hayes, and it did the trick. She arrived on the scene full of running and beat a smart filly in Kitty Rose in emphatic fashion, and it looked to me as if Content had finally come of age.

Don't forget, this is the same Content who was hammered into 5-1 second favourite for the Chesham at Royal Ascot despite going into the race a maiden. She has always been held in high regard and this could be the occasion when she proves herself to be what her trainer hoped she was. Stall five is perfect and 12-1 looks a huge price.

Content 22:20 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Breeders' Cup Juvenile (11.00, Friday)

By Ron Wood

The Juvenile is a strong-looking race, but Locked is taken to prove best of the bunch. This horse won a Grade 1 at Keeneland in a good time on his most recent start, despite doing plenty wrong, and if he can improve for that experience – and there seems a fair chance he will – he'll be hard to beat.

Locked 23:00 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Jose L Ortiz Tnr: Todd Pletcher

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (11.40, Friday)

By Jack Haynes

Unquestionable relished the step up to 7f when denied late on by a genuine 2,000 Guineas contender for next year in Rosallion in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, and looks the one to beat in the Juvenile Turf.

He arrives after that career-best effort, and although stablemate River Tiber is better drawn in stall two, I fancy Unquestionable to come out on top for Frankie Dettori from stall eight.

Unquestionable 23:40 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: A P O'Brien

Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (6.30, Saturday)

By Jonathan Pearson

He has proved himself to be the best dirt miler in the US over the course of the past two years and is set to further cement that status on Saturday.

He won this race last year and should defend his crown. He has had one blip this season, but returned to form on his most recent start in what looked an ideal prep for this. He is the one they all need to beat.

Cody's Wish 18:30 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Junior Alvarado Tnr: William Mott

Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf (7.10, Saturday)

By Scott Burton

There are a couple of genuine European top-notchers in Inspiral and Warm Heart, who take out a huge chunk of the upper end of the market in the Filly and Mare Turf, and it's possible to make a strong case for either one.

But with Warm Heart a strong stayer at a mile and a half on the inner, and the teak-tough Lumiere Rock drawn wide in stall 11, there is likely to be a lot of gas burned early on, so there's a chance this could be set up for a closer.

Lindy, at around six times the price of Inspiral, has excellent form with Blue Rose Cen from her time with Christophe Ferland, and only just failed to run down Mawj over 1m1f at Keeneland last month.

Lindy 19:10 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Tyler Gaffalione Tnr: Brendan P Walsh

Breeders' Cup Mile (8.30, Saturday)

By Charlie Huggins

She defied a 160-day absence to win at Keeneland last month to extend her unbeaten run to four. That top-level race came over 1m1f and the drop to a mile should benefit the Saeed bin Suroor-trained filly, who has won both of her starts over that trip, including beating four-time Group 1 winner Tahiyra in the 1,000 Guineas.

Mawj has already won races on three different continents in 2023 and can help Godolphin win this race for the third year in a row.

Mawj 20:30 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

Breeders' Cup Turf (9.50, Saturday)

By Tom Park

Auguste Rodin was impressive in the Irish Champion Stakes but does have the tendency to throw in a stinker. His class is undoubted though and he has had plenty of time to recover from his last run.

Aidan O'Brien is an expert at getting them ready for this meeting and this race has long been talked about as the plan.

Auguste Rodin 21:50 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (11.25, Saturday)

By Matt Rennie

The Nunthorpe Stakes hero shaped brilliantly on his US debut in the Woodford Stakes at Keeneland last month, showing fine gate speed before fading in the final strides to finish fourth.

The drop back to a flat 5f is a huge advantage and if he breaks as he did last time, he'll be hard to peg back from the front.

Live In The Dream 23:25 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Adam West

