'This is what we've been looking forward to all year' - Auguste Rodin, King Of Steel and Mostahdaf square up in Breeders' Cup Turf

The Classic might be the one that all the Americans want, but for the Europeans the Turf is the most anticipated race at the meeting and this year's running should provide some real fireworks. There are 12 runners and 11 are Group or Grade 1 winners, including a stellar team of six from Europe, and it's the visitors who look ready to light up Santa Anita.

Dual Group 1 winner Mostahdaf has sparkled since his defeat at the hands of the best horse in the world, Equinox, in Dubai in March. The John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old registered easy wins in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Juddmonte International at York, after 88- and 63-day breaks, and is returning from a 73-day hiatus here.

He has shown the versatility to win from both off the pace and when making the running, and the quick going is definitely a positive. He has proven form in those conditions this season.

Dual Derby winner Auguste Rodin represents Aidan O'Brien, who has won three of the last ten runnings, and his most recent success came at this track in 2016 with Highland Reel.

Auguste Rodin has looked a star at every turn this year apart from when he has been faced with soft ground, but the California sunshine will ensure he won’t encounter that here.

King Of Steel , who was second behind Auguste Rodin at Epsom, won the Champion Stakes at Ascot just two weeks ago on testing conditions and faces faster going on this quick return.

He was also behind Auguste Rodin in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown and evidently needs to improve to make the score 2-1 in that duel. But 1m2f looks like his optimum trip and maybe the tight nature of this track will suit King Of Steel better here.

Up To The Mark looks the best of the home contenders, but he is up to a trip over which he is unproven. A three-time Grade 1 winner this season, his victory in the Manhattan over 1m2f at Belmont in June suggested a step up in trip should be within his range and Irad Ortiz Jr, who won the race at this track aboard Bricks And Mortar in 2019, is back on board.

Race analysis by Jonny Pearson

'This is what we've been looking forward to all year'

Aidan O'Brien is double-handed for a race in which he holds the record with six wins, half of them at Santa Anita, including High Chaparral's dead-heat with Johar 20 years ago. That remains the only occasion when a Derby winner has ever followed up at the Breeders' Cup, a fact which points away from O'Brien's main contender here, the Epsom hero Auguste Rodin.

It's been famine or feast with him this year, as he blew out in the 2,000 Guineas and the King George, but soft ground looks a reasonable explanation. He could relish this quick surface.

"He's a lovely, good-moving, long-striding horse," O'Brien said on Thursday morning. "This is what we've been looking forward to all year. He's in good order, we think."

Aidan O'Brien and Michael Tabor watch their horses on the main track Credit: Edward Whitaker

From his stall-five draw, Auguste Rodin is expected to take a prominent early position, as he did on his way to winning the Irish Champion Stakes.

Broome beat Mostahdaf in the Hardwicke last year but has not been at that level this year and blinkers are now fitted. "If he breaks, he'll run a big race. He can be slow breaking and we treat him with respect. If he comes out slow, the jockey looks after him. If he comes out forward, he gets involved. He's an even-paced horse rather than a quickener."

What they say

Hideaki Fujiwara, trainer of Shahryar

He's in great form. We believe that American turf will suit him. We are always aiming at international Grade 1s on the global stage, outside of Japan, because he's a Japanese Derby winner. [Wind surgery in August] was touch and go, timing-wise, but the surgeons and vets worked hard on it to get him fully recovered. Now he is in his best form in his training.

Shahryar exercises on the turf track at Santa Anita Credit: Edward Whitaker

Fabrice Chappet, trainer of Onesto

He loves good ground, which is a plus, and once again in the Arc he showed he has a real change of gear, so he has plenty going for him. He's a horse you always have confidence about because he rarely puts in a bad run. He's a horse who likes to be held up, so a draw in the middle would have been the ideal but you're always happier in a low-numbered stall as opposed to out wide.

Phil D'Amato, trainer of Gold Phoenix

He’s training really well for this race. I haven’t put him on the turf in the mornings because he really likes the training track here. The longer the better for this horse. It’s a tough race, but he earned his way in.

Todd Pletcher, trainer of Up To The Mark

He's run a number of impressive races but I think you could argue that his 1m2f in the Manhattan is perhaps his best, so that gives us confidence that he can stay on. I thought it was a super run last time, he really wore down an awfully nice horse. And to do that from having been off the bench a little bit, I hope that propels him forward another notch. He's got a turn of foot, so the key is just getting him to relax.

Mostahdaf and Jim Crowley in the saddling barn at Santa Anita Credit: Edward Whitaker

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Mostahdaf

He's got better and better, he's a horse with a fabulous curve on him. He's full of himself, he's got a massive amount of character. I think it's probably the best race on the card by far. He's highest-rated but he has been racing rather a long time [since Saudi Arabia in February].

Chad Brown, trainer of Adhamo

He likes firm ground, so that will help him. The mile and a half is maybe a little bit of a stretch, but he’s certainly performed well at a mile and three-eighths and a mile and a quarter might be his sweet spot. The problem is the European horses are so much better, I think, on paper than the American horses and that makes the race tough for Adhamo.

Roger Varian, trainer of King Of Steel

I couldn't be more pleased with how the horse is. He looks very relaxed, he's moved well on the grass. We've been delighted with him since he ran at Ascot. He's looked a Group 1 horse in every start and he's probably still improving. A return to a mile and a half and also to better ground will suit him.

Reporting by Chris Cook

