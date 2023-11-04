ITV racing tips: one key runner from each of the nine afternoon races on ITV on Saturday

1.15 Wetherby Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Chase, 2m3½f



Ladronne struck for Yorkshire-based trainer Tjade Collier 12 months ago and looks to hold off a field of strong southern raiders including Mount Tempest, Eaton Collina and Cruz Control.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HEAVEN SMART

On a competitive mark on best hurdle form & this former pointer could improve now chasing

Heaven Smart 13:15 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Caoilin Quinn (5lb) Tnr: Gary Moore

1.30 Ascot

Ascot Underwriting Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, 2m3f

Gary Moore has unleashed smart types Benatar and Nassalam in this contest in recent years and relies on Hermino AA, who has never been out of the top three. Are U Wise To That kicked off his chasing career with a smart win at Warwick while Passing Well and Scarface make their debuts over fences.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: ARE U WISE TO THAT

Low-mileage six-year-old who kept on strongly for a clearcut success on his chasing debut in September

Are U Wise To That 13:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

1.50 Wetherby bet365 Mares' Hurdle (Grade 2), 2m



Cheltenham Festival winner You Wear It Well looks to establish her superiority over her own sex as she clashes with Luccia, who was sent off favourite in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle. Kateira finished last season with a second-place finish at Aintree and is respected.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: YOU WEAR IT WELL

Fine novice campaign including win at Cheltenham Festival; loves the mud; major contender

You Wear It Well 13:50 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Jamie Snowden

2.05 Ascot Byrne Group Handicap Chase, 2m1f

2021 Clarence House Chase winner First Flow returns to his beloved Ascot and runs in handicap company for the first time for almost three years. He takes on Boothill, a classy novice from last season, soft-ground specialist Red Rookie and the unexposed pair Saint Segal and Frere D'Armes.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BOOTHILL

2-2 in handicap chases and peak RPRs (in Graded races) suggest this mark is not beyond him

Boothill 14:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

2.25 Wetherby

bet365 Hurdle (Grade 2), 3m

The last two Stayers' Hurdle runners-up Thyme Hill and Dashel Drashel clash as the pair kick off their campaigns in this Grade 2 contest. Botox Has is not discounted on his high-class handicap form from last season.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: THYME HILL

Dual Grade 1 hurdle winner; reappearance record provides hope he'll be close to his peak

Thyme Hill 14:25 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

3.00 Wetherby bet365 Charlie Hall Chase (Grade 2), 3m

King George winner and Gold Cup second Bravemansgame begins a season geared towards another shot at the biggest staying chases in familiar territory. He was an easy winner here 12 months ago after Ahoy Senor disappointed and the pair clash again. Aintree handicap winner Midnight River and Irish challenger Gentlemansgame take them on.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BRAVEMANSGAME

Enjoyed stellar campaign last season, which kicked off with a win in this; the one to beat

Bravemansgame 15:00 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

3.15 Ascot Seat Unique Handicap Hurdle, 1m7½f

Our Champ was one of last weekend's most impressive winners at Cheltenham and makes a quick turnaround. Teddy Blue unseated early in the same race and opposes again while Rare Middleton and handicap debutant Altobelli look fascinating prospects.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: KNICKERBOCKERGLORY

Front-runner; second in the Imperial Cup at Sandown (2m, heavy; 1lb higher today) in March

Knickerbockerglory 15:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tristan Durrell (5lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

3.30 Wetherby

Never Ordinary At bet365 Handicap Hurdle, 2m3½f

Willie Mullins has an unprecedented list of achievements but a Wetherby winner is not among them. Alvaniy runs for Ireland's champion trainer and will have to put a recent defeat at odds of 1-3 behind him. Decorated and Windtothelightning look his main threats.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: DECORATED

Made all on handicap debut at Taunton in March and has scope for further progress

Decorated 15:30 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Oliver Signy

3.45 Ascot Sodexo Live! Gold Cup Handicap Chase, 3m

Monbeg Genius may top the market for the Coral Gold Cup but his first priority is Ascot's £100,000 feature where established chasers Two For Gold and Eldorado Allen are in opposition. Hat-trick chasing Mucho Mas also appears while Yeah Man looks to continue Gavin Cromwell's good run after three winners at Cheltenham's October meeting last weekend.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MONBEG GENIUS

Highly progressive; 7lb rise after Cheltenham Festival third could still underestimate him

Monbeg Genius 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Race 1, 1.50 Wetherby: YOU WEAR IT WELL

Race 2, 2.05 Ascot: BOOTHILL

Race 3, 2.25 Wetherby: THYME HILL

Race 4, 3.00 Wetherby: BRAVEMANSGAME

Race 5, 3.15 Ascot: KNICKERBOCKERGLORY

Race 6, 3.30 Wetherby: DECORATED

Race 7, 3.45 Ascot: MONBEG GENIUS

