Five key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday
The Kameko Futurity Trophy headlines Doncaster's card and day two of the Showcase meeting takes place at Cheltenham on Saturday. Kelso, Galway and Chelmsford also host fixtures and here is a key punting pointer for each fixture . . .
Kelso
Fergal O'Brien has an eyecatching 45 per cent strike-rate (9-20) when sending horses to Kelso.
Highland Hunter, runner-up in the 2021 Welsh National, makes his debut for the trainer in the feature Edinburgh Gin Chase (1.29). He returns from a 630-day layoff on his last winning mark.
Cheltenham
Emma Lavelle is one of the most in-form trainers with five winners from 15 runners (33 per cent strike-rate) in the past fortnight.
She saddles two runners at Cheltenham, starting with Red Rookie in the 2m handicap chase (1.15). He has two wins and three places to his name from eight chase starts and could have more to offer this season.
Call To Duty was a promising third on his debut at Taunton in April and could go well at a price in the bumper (4.45).
Doncaster
Apprentice Connor Planas has a 38 per cent strike-rate (5-13) at Doncaster.
He heads to Town Moor for one mount on the Grant Tuer-trained Glorious Angel in the 5f handicap (3.20). This filly could have more to offer over the minimum distance, having been just touched off at Catterick in similar conditions under this rider last time.
Galway
Clifton Warrior goes well fresh and is one to keep on side in the 2m2f novice chase (3.42).
The Henry de Bromhead-trained seven-year-old has won off a 228-day break and returns after 193 days off with the benefit of two previous chase runs, in which he finished second on both occasions in the spring.
Chelmsford
Simon and Ed Crisford have a 40 per cent strike-rate (2-5) when fitting blinkers, a hood or a visor for the first time to their runners at this all-weather track.
Karriewhitchit sports a hood on her debut in the 1m2f novice (6.00) and is well drawn in stall five. She is related to three winners, including debut scorers Kazimiera and Charles Kingsley.
Read these next:
'He will surely improve for this step up in trip' - Paul Kealy has five Saturday fancies with four at Cheltenham
ITV racing tips: one key runner from each of the eight races on ITV on Saturday
