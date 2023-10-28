Racing Post logo
Previews

Five key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

Happy in his work: Fergal O'Brien enjoys a cuppa on a cold Cotswolds morning
Fergal O'Brien: sends one runner to KelsoCredit: Edward Whitaker

The Kameko Futurity Trophy headlines Doncaster's card and day two of the Showcase meeting takes place at Cheltenham on Saturday. Kelso, Galway and Chelmsford also host fixtures and here is a key punting pointer for each fixture . . .

Kelso

Fergal O'Brien has an eyecatching 45 per cent strike-rate (9-20) when sending horses to Kelso.

Highland Hunter, runner-up in the 2021 Welsh National, makes his debut for the trainer in the feature Edinburgh Gin Chase (1.29). He returns from a 630-day layoff on his last winning mark.

Highland Hunter13:29 Kelso
Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Cheltenham

Emma Lavelle is one of the most in-form trainers with five winners from 15 runners (33 per cent strike-rate) in the past fortnight.

She saddles two runners at Cheltenham, starting with Red Rookie in the 2m handicap chase (1.15). He has two wins and three places to his name from eight chase starts and could have more to offer this season.

Call To Duty was a promising third on his debut at Taunton in April and could go well at a price in the bumper (4.45).

Red Rookie13:15 Cheltenham
Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Emma Lavelle
Call To Duty16:45 Cheltenham
Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Emma Lavelle

Doncaster

Apprentice Connor Planas has a 38 per cent strike-rate (5-13) at Doncaster.

He heads to Town Moor for one mount on the Grant Tuer-trained Glorious Angel in the 5f handicap (3.20). This filly could have more to offer over the minimum distance, having been just touched off at Catterick in similar conditions under this rider last time.

Glorious Angel15:20 Doncaster
Jky: Connor Planas (3lb)Tnr: Grant Tuer

Galway

Clifton Warrior goes well fresh and is one to keep on side in the 2m2f novice chase (3.42).

The Henry de Bromhead-trained seven-year-old has won off a 228-day break and returns after 193 days off with the benefit of two previous chase runs, in which he finished second on both occasions in the spring.

Clifton Warrior15:42 Galway
Jky: Mike O'Connor (3lb)Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Chelmsford

Simon and Ed Crisford have a 40 per cent strike-rate (2-5) when fitting blinkers, a hood or a visor for the first time to their runners at this all-weather track.

Karriewhitchit sports a hood on her debut in the 1m2f novice (6.00) and is well drawn in stall five. She is related to three winners, including debut scorers Kazimiera and Charles Kingsley.

Karriewhitchit18:00 Chelmsford (A.W)
Jky: Cameron Noble Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 28 October 2023Last updated 07:00, 28 October 2023
