Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Yeah Man (3.45 Ascot)
Yet to win over fences but showed more than enough when runner-up at Down Royal in May to suggest he can put that right. He showed he handled testing ground when second in a maiden hurdle in January and should go well off his light weight for Gavin Cromwell.
Harry Wilson
Handicappers' nap
Immortal (12.55 Ascot)
Shaped well in two Sandown novice hurdles last season and looks fairly treated on his handicap debut with talented conditional Freddie Gordon taking off a handy 6lb.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Greek Order (3.22 Newmarket)
Ran a big race in defeat on fast ground in the Cambridgeshire but promises to be better on a testing surface here, especially as his brother Sangarius was at his best on soft.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Dame Sarra (6.00 Chelmsford)
Has been unlucky in running on her two most recent starts and is due a change of fortune.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Saint Segal (2.05 Ascot)
Classy performer who looks capable of improving again this season. Track, trip and ground should suit well.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Verdansk (1.02 Newmarket)
Shaped as if he'd be better for the run on his return from a break last time on his debut for Henry Candy and should be well suited by this drop in trip in testing conditions.
Jake Aldrich
'He has to be worth backing with his record on bad ground' - Paul Kealy's Saturday selections
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Ascot and Chelmsford on Saturday afternoon
