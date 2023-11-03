Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Image link

The Punt nap

Yeah Man (3.45 Ascot)

Yet to win over fences but showed more than enough when runner-up at Down Royal in May to suggest he can put that right. He showed he handled testing ground when second in a maiden hurdle in January and should go well off his light weight for Gavin Cromwell.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Yeah Man15:45 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Handicappers' nap

Immortal (12.55 Ascot)

Shaped well in two Sandown novice hurdles last season and looks fairly treated on his handicap debut with talented conditional Freddie Gordon taking off a handy 6lb.
Steve Mason

Silk
Immortal12:55 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Freddie Gordon (6lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Eyecatcher

Greek Order (3.22 Newmarket)

Ran a big race in defeat on fast ground in the Cambridgeshire but promises to be better on a testing surface here, especially as his brother Sangarius was at his best on soft.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Greek Order15:22 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Harry & Roger Charlton

Speed figures

Dame Sarra (6.00 Chelmsford)

Has been unlucky in running on her two most recent starts and is due a change of fortune.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Dame Sarra18:00 Chelmsford (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Ed Dunlop

West Country nap

Saint Segal (2.05 Ascot)

Classy performer who looks capable of improving again this season. Track, trip and ground should suit well.
James Stevens

Silk
Saint Segal14:05 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Jane Williams

Dark horse

Verdansk (1.02 Newmarket)

Shaped as if he'd be better for the run on his return from a break last time on his debut for Henry Candy and should be well suited by this drop in trip in testing conditions.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Verdansk13:02 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Henry Candy

Published on 3 November 2023inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 3 November 2023

