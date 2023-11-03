Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Yeah Man (3.45 Ascot)

Yet to win over fences but showed more than enough when runner-up at Down Royal in May to suggest he can put that right. He showed he handled testing ground when second in a maiden hurdle in January and should go well off his light weight for Gavin Cromwell.

Harry Wilson

Yeah Man 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Handicappers' nap

Immortal (12.55 Ascot)

Shaped well in two Sandown novice hurdles last season and looks fairly treated on his handicap debut with talented conditional Freddie Gordon taking off a handy 6lb.

Steve Mason

Immortal 12:55 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gordon (6lb) Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Eyecatcher

Greek Order (3.22 Newmarket)

Ran a big race in defeat on fast ground in the Cambridgeshire but promises to be better on a testing surface here, especially as his brother Sangarius was at his best on soft.

Steffan Edwards

Greek Order 15:22 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Harry & Roger Charlton

Speed figures

Dame Sarra (6.00 Chelmsford)

Has been unlucky in running on her two most recent starts and is due a change of fortune.

Dave Edwards

Dame Sarra 18:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Ed Dunlop

West Country nap

Saint Segal (2.05 Ascot)

Classy performer who looks capable of improving again this season. Track, trip and ground should suit well.

James Stevens

Saint Segal 14:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Noonan Tnr: Jane Williams

Dark horse

Verdansk (1.02 Newmarket)

Shaped as if he'd be better for the run on his return from a break last time on his debut for Henry Candy and should be well suited by this drop in trip in testing conditions.

Jake Aldrich

Verdansk 13:02 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Trevor Whelan Tnr: Henry Candy

