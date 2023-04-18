ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the four races on ITV4 on Tuesday



bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes, 7f

Hi Royal, third on his debut in the Convivial Maiden at York before winning comfortably at Ayr, has interesting claims on form. Charlie Appleby pair Majestic Pride and City Of Kings also both won on their second starts last season, at Chelmsford and Ascot respectively, and William Buick partners Majestic Pride.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Solid third in the Convivial Maiden then won well at Ayr; useful prospect for this year

Hi Royal 13:50 Newmarket View Racecard

National Stud Handicap, 7f

New Kingdom, who posted a career-best at Meydan on his last start in February, tops the weights in an open-looking race. He has won two of his three starts in cheekpieces and the aid is used here. Tacarib Bay, Hodler and Vafortino all come into the race following recents runs, but last season's major improver Juan Les Pins makes his first start since finishing third in the Ayr Gold Cup.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Conditions to suit; should be sharper with a recent run behind him; more to come from him

Hodler 14:25 Newmarket View Racecard



Close Brothers Handicap, 1m

All eyes will be on Frankie Dettori's mount Unforgotten as the legendary jockey takes his first ride in Britain this season on what will be his final year. The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old had been high up the ante-post betting for the Lincoln but missed the race and makes his first start on turf here, having won three of his six all-weather starts. Harswell Duke did run on Lincoln day when he won the Spring Mile, while Outbreak and Bucephalus also feature among the main contenders.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Back on last winning mark; good chance provided he takes well to first-time headgear

Greatgadian 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard



bet365 Earl of Sefton Stakes (Group 3), 1m1f

Reach For The Moon returns in the colours of the King and the Queen Consort in the feature race on the opening day of the Craven meeting. He failed to hit the expected heights in his Classic campaign last year and makes his first start since being gelded and in cheekpieces. Poker Face bids to extend his unbeaten record to four and Ottoman Fleet, who went close in third starts in Meydan, is back at a course where he won at Listed level in October.

SPOTLIGHT TIP:

Has made a winning reappearance for the last two seasons; interesting; stable debut

Raadobarg 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £10,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using

Race 1: 1.50 Newmarket: HI ROYAL

Race 2: 2.00 Lingfield: TRILBY

Race 3: 2.25 Newmarket: HODLER

Race 4: 2.35 Lingfield: IMPERIOUSITY

Race 5: 3.00 Newmarket: GREATGADIAN

Race 6: 3.10 Lingfield: TAWAFAG

Race 7: 3.35 Newmarket: RAADOBARG

Tuesday's previews:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.