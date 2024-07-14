'It's the perfect race for her' - can Alfa Kellenic maintain her unbeaten record in handicaps in Ayr Gold Cup trial?

Alfa Kellenic , a rapidly progressive three-year-old who bids for a four-timer, is likely to dominate the market and prove hard to beat.

Unbeaten in two handicaps, the daughter of Havana Grey bolted up in a Class 5 on good to firm ground at Thirsk last month prior to slamming Flaccianello in Class 2 company at York seven days later on good to soft.

She competes off a 9lb higher mark than on the Knavesmire, but it’s unlikely the handicapper has got hold of her just yet.

Fellow three-year-old Batal Zabeel ’s profile may be less eyecatching, but he did respond kindly to first-time cheekpieces when successful on soft ground at Ripon last time and there could be more to come off just a 3lb higher mark.

Aberama Gold finished fifth in this race last year off a 1lb lower mark prior to a highly lucrative spell which included a high-profile victory in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood.

It looks like he is being campaigned with Goodwood in mind once more, and he has dropped to a good mark again.

Tinto , seventh in this contest in 2023, is now 2lb higher and doesn’t look particularly well treated at present.

Mythical Phoenix keeps nudging up the weights after four second-place finishes in 6f handicaps. Still relatively unexposed after just eight starts, there seems no reason why he won’t run another big race.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Going update

The going at Ayr is expected to remain good with no rain in the forecast. Clerk of the course Graeme Anderson said: "I don't see the ground moving much, and it will probably be good or maybe good, good to firm in places."

What they say

Michael Dods, trainer of Tinto

He slipped over as the stalls opened at Thirsk last time. He always runs well at Ayr but it looks very competitive and he's high enough in the handicap. He could do with a bit of rain and wouldn't want the ground to dry up.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Mythical Phoenix

He's finished second on his last four runs without doing too much wrong. The filly [Alfa Kellenic] sets a good standard, but we felt it was worth a go in a better race where they'll go a bit quicker and he has the chance to see it out well.

Craig Lidster, trainer of Alfa Kellenic

She's done nothing wrong on her last three runs and has got better and more streetwise every time. It's the perfect race for her and she's in great order. Our apprentice [William Pyle] is injured so theoretically we're unhandicapping ourselves a bit [Tom Eaves booked], but if she's the filly we think she's going to be, she should have a good shot at winning.

Iain Jardine, trainer of Jump The Gun and Catherine Chroi

When things fall right for Jump The Gun, he's decent. He was rated in the 90s and has come down a bit. He was unlucky in the Silver Cup a couple of seasons ago and likes it there. Catherine Chroi has been doing well recently and we wanted to run her in a slightly better race with a low weight. We'll find out if she's good enough, but she's certainly in good heart. She's honest and tries, so we expect a good run from her.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Batal Zabeel

It was nice to see him win at Ripon last time. He's an improving three-year-old and goes there in good form.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

