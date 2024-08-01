Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 GalwayHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 GalwayHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
15:35 Goodwood
premium

It would be easy to focus on the Ascot form in the King George Stakes - but don't overlook those stepping up in grade

15:35 GoodwoodKing George Qatar Stakes (Group 2)
Flat Turf, Group 2
Going:Good To Firm
Runners:12
Class:1
Distance:5f
ITV

Australian mare Asfoora's win in the King Charles III Stakes means British sprinting is back in the dock. The current crop is weak all over, but the problem runs deeper over five furlongs than six. Looking at how the King George Qatar Stakes stacks up against its Group 1 rivals, you could argue that there is not a Group 1 five-furlong race in Britain worthy of the name.

The King Charles III and Nunthorpe are the only Group 1s in Britain over five furlongs. Between 2014 and 2023, the average winning Racing Post Rating for the King Charles was 122.5. For the Nunthorpe it was 121.9. The corresponding figure for the King George is 120.5.

In a five-furlong sprint, a difference of 1.5 to 2lb can work out at less than 0.1 seconds, so it is almost invisible to the naked eye. And that is before we consider the bias inherent to handicapping Group 1s versus Group 2s. This is minimised in the hands of a skilled handicapper, but it still exists.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Betting editor

Published on inPreviews

Last updated

iconCopy
15:35 GoodwoodKing George Qatar Stakes (Group 2)
Flat Turf, Group 2
Going:Good To Firm
Runners:12
Class:1
Distance:5f
ITV
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers