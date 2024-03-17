'It was in the back of our heads to go for this again' - who will come out on top in the fiendishly difficult Irish Lincolnshire?

The Irish Lincolnshire is typically a fiendishly difficult puzzle to solve given many participants are having their first start of the season, while it's invariably run on soft ground. This year's race rates no different, with conditions set to be particularly gruelling.

The Fozzy Stack-trained Chazzesmee is likely to prove popular with punters, given he won a Naas handicap in good style on his only start in similar conditions 12 months ago, then backed it up with a fine effort when runner-up to Blues Emperor in a competitive handicap on Irish Derby day off a 13lb higher mark.

Jessica Harrington saddles Lan Cinnte , who showed an excellent attitude when prevailing by a short head at Galway when last seen and was nudged up only 2lb for that effort. She stays further than a mile and has form on soft ground, when defeating subsequent winner Livio Milo in a maiden at Limerick, but going this testing is still a question mark.

Britain claimed victory last season with the William Haggas-trained Lattam, and the George Boughey-trained Raadobarg is their sole representative this time. He landed this race in 2022 when trained by Johnny Murtagh and returns off a 7lb higher mark having acquitted himself well in Group 3 company at Newmarket, and he wasn't beaten that far when tenth in the Balmoral Handicap on Champions Day.

Murtagh relies on two solid contenders in Take Heart and Rahmi . Take Heart was an impressive winner of a Naas handicap on his penultimate start and ran a decent race when fifth in the 1m2f Northfields Handicap last time, while Rahmi won a similarly competitive race over course and distance in May. However, neither has raced on this type of ground.

Snapraeterea is a three-time Listed winner for Joseph O'Brien and will handle conditions, as will the Tim Doyle-trained Simply Sideways , who climbed 39lb in the handicap last season.

San Aer and Joe Masseria ran in the race last season, finishing fourth and 12th respectively in a bunched finish. San Aer, who represents Tom Mullins, relishes testing conditions and is fit from a decent spin over hurdles at Naas last month, while the Leanne Breen-trained Joe Masseria is 5lb lower than in last season's race and could figure on his stable debut.

What they say

George Boughey, trainer of Raadobarg

He won the Irish Lincolnshire two years ago and ran very well in his first handicap since, at Ascot on Champions Day. He's a couple of pounds lower and has a good each-way chance off a break. He's done well over the winter, he's in good shape and ready to rock and roll.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Snapraeterea and Green Sky

We're hoping for a good run from Snapraeterea and he should handle the ground, but he's carrying plenty of weight. He has an each-way chance. Green Sky is fit from jumping and it would be great if she got a share of the prize-money.

Fozzy Stack, trainer of Chazzesmee

He hasn't been on the track for a while, so might need the run a bit. He has form on heavy ground but this will probably be a different type of heavy.

Tim Doyle, trainer of Simply Sideways

Last season she just improved from race to race and seems in good order after the winter. She has plenty of form on soft ground and ran a cracker when third over course and distance on her final start last season.

Joe Murphy, trainer of Mr Lincoln

He ran very well over hurdles at Limerick over Christmas and then we were a bit disappointed with him the next day. He has a nice weight and hopefully can acquit himself well.

Tom Mullins, trainer of San Aer

He ran very well in the race last year and I thought he had it won half a furlong down. He ended up finishing fourth but wasn't beaten very far. It was in the back of our heads to go for this again. He's up a bit higher in the handicap but we're claiming off him. He ran a nice race over hurdles at Naas. We were very happy with that, so he's in good form.

Leanne Breen, trainer of Joe Masseria

He was beaten three and three-quarter lengths in the race last season and has come down 5lb. The ground will be perfect for him, there looks like there will be plenty of pace on, and you couldn't have much of a better jockey on him than Wayne [Lordan]. He wants the ground soft, so conditions should suit and I'd be hopeful of a big run.

