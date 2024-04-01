Nick Rockett holding firm for Willie Mullins as Irish Grand National favourite, Monday's meeting at Redcar called off

Willie Mullins has enjoyed a rich run of form at the Fairyhouse Easter Festival and punters are expecting him to go out with a bang as he saddles five favourites on the final day of the meeting and looks to add to his Irish record tally of 238 wins this season.

The champion trainer claimed five victories on Sunday's card, with two at Cork giving him an across-the-card seven-timer, and there is every chance he could better his record on Monday with several leading chances.

Mullins saddles favourite Nick Rockett in the feature BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00 ), with the 9-2 favourite continuing to be well supported in the market ahead of the €500,000 contest, one of five Fairyhouse races live on ITV.

Several of his rivals including Yeah Man (15-2 from 8), Senior Chief (17-2 from 9) and Wellhavewan (9-1 from 10) have been moderately backed but Mullins is in a prime position to claim his third Irish National with the novice chaser.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "Nick Rockett is steady away at the front of the betting for last year's winning combination who deliberately bypassed Cheltenham for a tilt at this, but a wide range of horses have actually attracted support and the market would indicate that we've got a very competitive renewal on our hands."

Mullins also saddles four other favourites in O'Moore Park , Saint Sam , Coco Masterpiece and the odds-on Zarak The Brave , but his runners in the remaining contests at Fairyhouse are also receiving support, with Miss Manzor backed into 7-2 (from 11-2) in the juvenile hurdle and Implicit now 4-1 (from 5) for the opening 2m handicap hurdle.

Monday's meeting at Redcar and Wednesday's Nottingham card called off due to heavy rainfall

Racing will not go ahead at Redcar on Monday after the track failed a morning inspection following significant overnight rain.

Conditions turned heavy at the North Yorkshire track after rain began to fall at 1am on Monday morning, with 7mm hitting the track before an inspection was called.

Areas of the course were soon waterlogged and clerk Jonjo Sanderson called off the meeting shortly after 8am.

Sanderson said: "The overnight rainfall has left areas of ground, particularly between the seven-furlong and mile point in the straight, completely unraceable.

"With further rain to come this morning it's not going to get any better. To add to that, the stalls travel on the outside of the course and that area is very damaged with standing water, so I'd also be slightly concerned we wouldn't be able to get the stalls to the start. The main issue is the track, however, because it's absolutely saturated."

Redcar was one of two fixtures to be called off on Monday morning alongside Nottingham's Flat season opener, which did not pass an inspection after failing to recover from rainfall ahead of their Wednesday meeting.

The track was deemed unraceable on Friday but clerk Alice Cosgrove hoped conditions would improve following a dry weekend, however continued rainfall meant the course was forced to abandon its curtain-raiser.

"It's really disappointing but the weather has done its worst," said Cosgrove. "We had two dry days over the weekend but there was more rain overnight, there is more forecast and there isn't the opportunity for it to dry enough before racing. There are wet spots in the home straight which are unavoidable."

The course, which was due to host the Listed Further Flight Stakes, holds its next scheduled meeting on April 20.

Redcar's cancellation means there are six British fixtures on an action-packed Easter Monday alongside jumps cards at Cork and Fairyhouse, including the BoyleSports Irish Grand National (5.00 ).

Monday's ITV action is concluded by the €500,000 contest, which is Ireland's most valuable jumps race.

ITV will also broadcast racing from Kempton and Plumpton, which rounds out its own Easter festival with the Sussex Champion Chase (2.25 ).

Non-runners

Fairyhouse

2.05 Pacini

3.15 Kilbree Warrior, Starzov, Explosive Boy

3.50 No Looking Back, Beacon Edge

5.00 Royal Thief

5.40 Birchdale, Potters Party

Kempton

2.55 Flying Honours

3.30 Cello

4.05 Orbital Chime

5.15 Charencey

Plumpton

3.00 Grooveur

4.10 Record High

4.45 Cuban Court, Sanitiser, Cards Are Dealt

5.20 Clondaw Robin

