Cracking the puzzle with Maddy Playle's tips for every race on ITV on Easter Monday

Maddy Playle provides her selections for a competitive Easter Monday on ITV . . .

2.25 Plumpton

Bob Champion Cancer Trust Sussex Champion Handicap Chase, 2m3½f

Playle's selection: I'd Like To Know

A competitive race with last year's winner off a decent mark and several who have been racing against each other. However, preference is for I'd Like To Know, who has delivered on last year's hurdling promise in two runs over fences. He didn't do much in front when an impressive winner at Newbury last time and more is expected now.

I'd Like To Know 14:25 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Rex Dingle Tnr: Chris Gordon

2.55 Kempton

Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Magnolia Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

Playle's selection: Lion's Pride

Dubai Honour sets the standard but he hasn't been at his best for a while and could be worth taking on, especially if this is a prep run for an international target. Lion's Pride has to give him 3lb, but was a pleasing winner over two furlongs further at this track when last seen and has the potential to become a top performer.

Lion's Pride 14:55 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.30 Kempton

Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Handicap, 1m3f

Playle's selection: Liseo

A trappy affair in which Cello, Oslo and Isle Of Sark all have interesting claims. The selection is Liseo, who was behind Isle Of Sark at Southwell last time when the race did not pan out in his favour. He tends to bring his best to this track, where he has run creditably in better races than this, and his Racing Post Ratings make for appealing reading.

Liseo 15:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

4.05 Kempton

Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Handicap, 6f

Playle's selection: The Thames Boatman

The Thames Boatman produced a career-best performance by some margin at Lingfield last time and ought to go close again here under smart 7lb claimer Ethan Jones. A keen-going type, he tends to be held up, which will hopefully help negate his wide draw. His only previous run over this course and distance was respectable.

The Thames Boatman 16:05 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ethan Jones (7lb) Tnr: Richard Hughes

4.40 Kempton

Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Handicap, 1m

Playle's selection: Dragon Icon

He has been a little bit frustrating to follow but Dragon Icon has also had excuses, including last time when he encountered trouble in running. He has shaped like a potential Pattern performer on other occasions, so he should be well handicapped as a result. These conditions, which he has already proved he likes, should see a standout effort.

Dragon Icon 16:40 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

5.00 Fairyhouse

BoyleSports Irish Grand National Chase (Grade 3), 3m5f

Playle's selection: Yeah Man

Perhaps not the strongest running but plenty of improving young horses make it an intriguing affair. Yeah Man, who won the Grand National Trial at Haydock from a rock-solid mare in My Silver Lining, is still unexposed. He's versatile with regards to ground, responds generously for pressure – cheekpieces applied last time, idled once clear – and there looks further room in his mark.

Yeah Man 17:00 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

