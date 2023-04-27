Impervious out to confirm placings with Allegorie De Vassy after determined display at Cheltenham

Impervious and Allegorie De Vassy renew rivalry in the Grade 2 Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Chase (4.50) after battling it out in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham last month, where the former showed a determined attitude to get back up after the last to score by two and a half lengths.

The Colm Murphy-trained Impervious has been prolific since going chasing, winning all four of her starts under jockey Brian Hayes, and still looks to be improving with each outing.

Murphy said: "I don't think the ground will be an issue. She won her maiden hurdle on nice ground at Cork and won a Grade 3 at this track on heavy in January – you can't beat a bit of course form. You're always a bit afraid going back in again after Cheltenham, but she seems good and well."

Allegorie De Vassy, who finished second to Instit at Fairyhouse last time, spearheads a four-strong Willie Mullins team, but the champion trainer feels his runners could be playing second fiddle to Impervious.

Mullins said: "Allegorie De Vassy probably felt the effects of Cheltenham at Fairyhouse, but she has her chance again. Elimay has her chance too, but Instit might be the one who is improving."

"She probably won't give the favourite a lot to do, but she could be the one for second. It's probably a big ask for Dolcita coming back so soon after the Irish Grand National."

Billaway and Vaucelet lock horns again

There is another rematch in the Irish Daily Star Champion Hunters Chase (6.35) a year on from a mistake at the last costing David Christie's Vaucelet victory over Billaway, who held off his rallying rival by a length and a quarter.

The pair lock horns again and there is likely to be little between them, with Christie reporting his eight-year-old to be in good form after he returned to his Fermanagh stable a little under the weather after finishing seventh behind Premier Magic at Cheltenham.

Christie said: "Vaucelet came back a bit sick from Cheltenham – a few of our horses were quiet for a few weeks after that. He ran a bit flat at the festival, but seems to be in great form at the moment so we're hoping for a big run. He wasn't beaten that far at Cheltenham and Barry [O'Neill, jockey] said it was a very rough race and he got a bang to the ribs in the middle of the contest when another horse made a mistake and knocked into the side of him.

"If he can run to his level here we'll be happy – he was unlucky when beaten in the race last year. The less rain the better, but I think it will be lovely ground."

Annamix defeated stablemate Billaway at Fairyhouse this month, but trainer Willie Mullins felt the race wasn't run to suit, and thinks Patrick Mullins' mount might turn the form around.

Mullins said: "Annamix surprised us when he beat Billaway at Fairyhouse, but Billaway and Ferns Lock [third] might have just done too much up front. Annamix got the benefit of that, but it might be hard for him to replicate what he did there so I think I'd be sticking with Billaway."

