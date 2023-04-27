'On ratings he is the one to be with' - State Man out to confirm himself as the dominant two-mile hurdler in Ireland

State Man is out to maintain an unbeaten record in open company on home soil this season and confirm his position as the leading two-mile hurdler in Ireland. All of his rivals here have chased him in vain at some point in the last two seasons and his nearest challenger in the betting, 2022 Triumph Hurdle winner Vauban, has finished well behind him three times during this campaign.

State Man would be the dominant force in the two-mile hurdling division on both sides of the Irish Sea in a world with no Constitution Hill, however in a world with Constitution Hill he will have to just settle for the domestic aspect of that title, and his trainer Willie Mullins reports his Marie Donnelly-owned runner to be in fine form.

Mullins said: "State Man looks in good shape. On ratings he is the one to be with as long as Cheltenham hasn't taken too much out of him. Paul Townend is very happy to ride him and I've been happy with him."

Paul Townend celebrates winning the Irish Champion Hurdle on State Man at Leopardstown in February Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Of his other contenders, Mullins feels Vauban has been progressing to the point he could give State Man something to think about.

He said: "Vauban has been improving all season and even has a chance of upsetting the favourite on nice ground. He tired a bit at Cheltenham, but five-year-olds at that stage of the season are always going to be weaker than the older horses.

"Sharjah came out of Aintree very well. It is going to be a tough assignment to do Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown, but he always collects nice place-money."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Pied Piper and Zanahiyr

Zanahiyr has now put in three good runs back to back and I was thrilled with him in the Aintree Hurdle. He was beaten three and a half lengths there and we all know just how good Constitution Hill is. He seems to be back to himself now after a slow start to the season. Pied Piper was just touched off in the County Hurdle and he really bounced back to his best there. He's been in good form since. State Man will obviously be very hard to beat, but my two should run nice races.

