'His form was franked on Wednesday' - can anything beat impressive Cheltenham winner Impaire Et Passe?

Impaire Et Passe will bid to emulate Willie Mullins stablemates State Man and Gaillard Du Mesnil and bring the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle back to Closutton for the third consecutive year.

The favourite produced a spectacular performance in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at last month's Cheltenham Festival when he sprinted clear by six and half lengths in one of the standout displays of the week.

The form of that contest looks strong, with Gaelic Warrior bolting up in a Grade 1 on Wednesday, while Champ Kiely and Good Land came into the festival on the back of their own successes at the highest level. Judging by the fluency with which he moves, better ground should pose no issues for the five-year-old.

Champ Kiely finished third behind Impaire Et Passe at Cheltenham but will be much more at home at this track given he jumped and hung slightly right at various stages in the Ballymore. He is a typical front-runner, but will likely be taken on for the lead by Joseph O'Brien's High Definition who is stepping up in trip after finishing seventh in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The five-year-old seemed to get outpaced turning for home that day but finished off his race to good effect to be beaten by just over ten lengths. Better ground will almost certainly be a help and his jumping has improved markedly in his three hurdle runs. He has a lot of class and is capable of springing a surprise.

Gordon Elliott's Amir Kabir ran a cracking race after six months off when third a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse this month behind Hercule Du Seuil and he could also be in the mix.

Inothewayurthinkin has been off for 75 days since finishing third in a Listed contest at Navan behind Hunters Yarn and faces a step up in trip, while Thecompanysergeant is progressing nicely but will need to take a big step forward to figure.

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

'He comes to Punchestown in great order'

Impaire Et Passe confirmed himself one of the most exciting novices in training in last month's Ballymore. Sporting the double green of owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the five-year-old is unbeaten in three starts and looks something out of the ordinary if his Cheltenham performance is anything to go by.

Mullins, who also saddles Champ Kiely, said: "Impaire Et Passe was very impressive at Cheltenham. His form was franked on Wednesday and he comes to Punchestown in great order. Champ Kiely has also been in great order but on ratings he has a lot of ground to make up."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Amir Kabir

He ran well at Fairyhouse and would have got even closer but for a mistake at the last. This looks a hotter race but he should put up a decent showing and he's in great form.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of High Definition

Hopefully they won't get too much rain. The step up in trip won't do him any harm. He's been training well but Impaire Et Passe will be a tough nut to crack. High Definition got stuck in the ground a bit in the Supreme but didn't run a bad race at all.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.