'I'm bursting to run him and he's never been in better form' - who is keen on their Galway Plate chances?

The presence of Hewick , hopefully anyway, means that a lot of classy chasers are sneaking in here off low weights. With a mark of 167, last year's winner is the highest-rated horse to run in the race in recent memory.

When Carlingford Lough landed a monster plunge in the race a decade ago, Bob Lingo had top weight with a rating of 147. Ten years on and we have a horse rated 20lb higher than him turning up. This has become a very classy contest of late.

Hewick has put up some huge performances in the last 12 months, and he probably would have won the Kerry National off just 4lb lower had he not come down at the last, but beating this field on these terms would unquestionably be the best performance of his entire career.

The fact that he has to give a Grade 1 winner like Fury Road 12lb tells you all you need to know about the magnitude of the task facing him.

Kilcruit has yet to win a Grade 1 contest over fences but he looked a top-notch performer when winning the novice handicap chase at the Punchestown festival under top weight in April. That was the same race Carlingford Lough, Road To Riches, Shanahan's Turn and Balko Des Flos turned up in before going onto Plate success. It is a tried and tested approach.

Gordon Elliott, seeking his fourth Plate victory since 2016, runs six and last year's fourth Ash Tree Meadow is an intriguing contender off just 1lb higher. Hollow Games is another unexposed second-season novice who could be ahead of his mark. Both are seven-year-olds, which has been the age of six of the last ten winners.

Had the ground been quicker you would imagine Enniskerry would be challenging Kilcruit for favouritism. He won a beginners chase at the meeting last year and warmed up for this with a stylish success on the Flat in June.

Of those at bigger prices, last year's Blazers winner Gabbys Cross catches the eye under Rachael Blackmore, who is chasing her first victory in the contest.

'He's in mighty form but I don't want to run on soft ground'

The Galway festival might be without its main character if the rain continues at Ballybrit as Shark Hanlon stressed he does not want to run Hewick on proper soft ground.

The hugely popular eight-year-old has been on a world tour over the last 12 months, taking in the Kerry National, American Grand National, Cheltenham Gold Cup, Oaksey Chase at Sandown and the French Champion Hurdle but his spiritual home is Galway, where he was such a gutsy winner of this race last year.

On that occasion he survived a late scare when a loose horse threatened to play the role of party pooper, but stuck his neck out to score by half a length from Darasso.

That was off a mark of 155 but he has a 12lb higher rating to deal with this time, so emulating back-to-back winners Life Of A Lord and Ansar won't be easy.

Hanlon said: "Hewick is in mighty form and I'm delighted with him. The problem is the weather. I don't want to run him on soft ground and I won't run him if it's proper soft ground. We'll walk the track and see how it is before making a decision on whether he will run or not.

"He's just a different horse when he gets good ground. The better the ground is, the better chance he has. I know he has a lot of weight but he carried a big weight in the Kerry National at Listowel and I think he would have won that if he didn't come down at the last."

Hewick: scored by half a length in the feature contest last year Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Britain's champion jockey Brian Hughes has come in for the ride with Rachael Blackmore claimed by Henry de Bromhead for Gabbys Cross and he is delighted to have such a big chance in Ireland's summer showpiece over fences.

Writing in his Novibet.ie blog, Hughes said: "I've built up a very good relationship with Shark and have ridden plenty for him recently. He's a great trainer to ride for as he doesn't give too much in terms of tactics and is happy with you deciding the best way to ride the race. The best chance of winning a race is to put the horse where it's most comfortable and Shark has always allowed me to do that.

"We all know it's a very competitive race, but it's a brilliant race to be involved in and to be riding a horse with a genuine chance is even better."

What they say

Paul Townend, rider of Kilcruit

The ground is going to be a little bit slower than normal years at Galway, but he has winter form so it's not a huge issue. He'd definitely appreciate better ground like he got at Punchestown, though. He went up a lot for winning that day but, with Hewick lining up, it means he won't carry top weight. He showed huge improvement at Punchestown and then disappointed at Auteuil, but seems to be fresh and well at home. I have taken a chance on him as he seems the least exposed of ours. It was a choice between him and Easy Game, and although Easy Game is so consistent in smaller fields, I just feel Kilcruit is open to more improvement.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Fury Road, Andy Dufresne , The Goffer , Ash Tree Meadow, Hollow Games and Hurricane Georgie

We have a nice team for the Plate this year. Fury Road has a touch of class and goes well fresh. He is a Grade 1 winner and we think he's in good form going into the race. Ash Tree Meadow ran really well in this last year when he was only a novice. He's a year older now and that experience should stand to him. The Goffer ran a big race at Cheltenham in the Ultima and if he returned to that sort of form you'd like to think he would have an each-way squeak. This sort of trip might suit Hollow Games. He seems to go well fresh and he's had a nice break since Punchestown. Hurricane Georgie only got as far as the first in this last year, so hopefully she gets a bit further this time. I thought she ran quite well in the Midlands National. Andy Dufresne has some very good form to his name over two miles but he's also a point winner over three miles, so hopefully this trip will suit.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Final Orders

He's in great nick and we're looking forward to it. I just hope they don't get too much rain as the better the ground the better the chance he has.



Barry Connell, trainer of Enniskerry

I'm bursting to run him as he's never been in better form and if the ground were good I'd be very bullish about his chances. He's a better horse on better ground, so hopefully it will dry out in the few hours before the race. He's won at the track, staying on strongly last year in a beginners chase, and he's the type of unexposed second-season novice you want for the Galway Plate. I think he ticks a lot of boxes.

Mouse Morris, trainer of Foxy Jacks

He jumped great in the Midlands National and that was a lovely pot to win. He's gone up 8lb for that but he's got a nice low weight and we have Gavin [Brouder] claiming 5lb as well. There will be no prisoners taken going down to the first, but hopefully he will be able to lie up there handy.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of A Wave Of The Sea

He's in good form and I thought he ran well at Tipperary. The drier the ground the better for him.

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and pay just £9.99 per month for your first two months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Ultimate Monthly using code SUMMER. First two payments charged at £9.99, renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew. Offer expires 30/09/2023.