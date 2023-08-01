'He fell apart after his first race but is back on form now' - top trainers assess their Coral Handicap chances

Knowing there could well be a high-class horse in this field does not make spotting which one it is any easier.

Previous winners Pilsudski and Pether's Moon proved their class by going on to score in Group 1 company, but neither started favourite here, nor did future Group 2 scorer Sir Ron Priestley four years ago.

With all bar two of these dozen runners already successful in 2023 and most still open to plenty of improvement, candidates are thicker on the ground than in the audition rounds for Britain's Got Talent.

Pilsudski's trainer Sir Michael Stoute has won this six times overall so his Fox Journey needs close attention, particularly having maintained his progress with a game victory at Newbury last month.

Mark Johnston's strength with middle-distance three-year-olds and his love for this meeting meant he won this five times between 2008 and 2019.

Although his son Charlie makes things complicated this time by running four horses, the presence of Joe Fanning on board Struth very much catches the eye as he is just the sort of colt on whom the best front-running jockey in the weighing room will fancy his chances.

However, there are (at least) two others with the potential to prove significantly better than their current mark.

Amleto, a brother to Arc runner-up Sea Of Class, looked to have an enormous future when bolting up at Chester in May on his first start since being gelded and will be suited by stepping up to 1m4f.

So will Westerton, who has run a succession of good races in decent company over shorter trips, shaping each time as though he would really come into his own when tried over this distance.

Alan King is a dangerous trainer to ignore on the Flat, whatever the grade, and is likely to have had this race in mind for a while.

What they say

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Tagabawa

He hasn’t encountered soft before, although his half-brother Manobo won with ease in the ground so it potentially might suit. He won over this trip in the spring and hasn’t been disgraced on his last two starts. If he acts on the surface, I’m hopeful that he can be competitive.

Alan King, trainer of Westerton

I'm looking forward to running him. He's stepping up in trip, which I think will suit him, and he's come on for his last run.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Tony Montana and Inquiring Minds

Tony Montana won well at Newbury last time. We’re stepping up in trip but it’s a quick mile and a half and he won’t mind the cut in the ground. Inquiring Minds has been running well and won’t mind any rain. He’s drawn on the inside so hopefully gets a bit of luck in running, which they all need round there.

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, owners of Fox Journey

He's progressing nicely, had excuses when he was beaten at Pontefract and Epsom and won well last time. Soft ground is a bit of an unknown and we'd prefer it quicker, but we'll see how he gets on.

William Haggas, trainer of Amleto

He fell apart a bit after his first race, but he's back on form now and hopefully he'll run well. He won't mind the ground.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Clan Chieftain

He's pretty inexperienced but is a tough beggar who knows his job.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.



