'Hopefully he can get his head in front' - Irish Derby fifth in action at Galway on Wednesday

It may be one of the biggest dates on the summer jumping calendar at Galway on Wednesday, but such is the all sorts of everything flavour to the meeting that we have the Irish Derby fifth in action too.

Up And Under , runner-up in both the Ballysax and Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown, was last seen in the Curragh Classic up against Auguste Rodin but now appears in the Tote.ie Never Beaten By SP Maiden (5.40 ) and is sure to be the hottest favourite of the day.

Joseph O'Brien said of his chances: "This looks an ideal race for Up And Under and hopefully he can get his head in front. It would be great for the big ownership group if he did as they're all planning to be there to see him in action."

It would be a big surprise if there was not celebrations afterwards, despite the presence of 148-rated hurdler Winter Fog for Willie Mullins, who has won this maiden five times in the last six years.

Speaking of Mullins, he looks to have a strong hand in the Win 1,000 Euros Tote Fantasy Galway Bonus Maiden Hurdle (7.50 ), a race he has won for four of the last five years, including last year with subsequent Grade 1 winner Champ Kiely.

It wouldn't come as much of a shock if High Class Hero lived up to his name as the impressive point winner made a stylish start to his career under rules with an emphatic victory in a Listowel bumper.

The form has been franked twice since by runner-up Kinbara, who won both his next two starts by 18 lengths and Paul Townend thinks High Class Hero is his best ride of the day, hence why he has picked him over stablemate All The Others .

Writing in his Ladbrokes blog, Townend said: "I have chosen to ride High Class Hero, who won a two-and-a-half-mile bumper at Listowel in June for Jodie [Townend]. He has point-to-point form, jumps well at home, while the track and ground shouldn’t be an issue for him.

"It wasn’t an easy decision but I've gone with the horse who is fit and well and has a run under his belt this season. I hope he can give a good account of himself. He is my best ride on Wednesday."

Gordon Elliott is represented in this deep maiden hurdle by 19-length Sligo bumper winner Arabian Diamond , whom he said of: "He's a nice young horse who is progressing and should give a good account of himself in what looks a decent little race."

