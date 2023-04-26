'He would be our choice' - Stealthy Tom spearheads a typically strong team for Enda Bolger in the La Touche Cup

Stealthy Tom looks to be the pick of Enda Bolger's formidable duo in the Mongey Communications La Touche Cup Cross Country Chase.

Bolger has been notably prolific in cross-country contests at this course throughout his training career, winning this race 14 times. In that run of success he trained Risk Of Thunder to win it an incredible seven times between 1995 and 2002, while his latest victory came courtesy of Auvergnat in 2018.

The JP McManus-owned Stealthy Tom has already shown a liking for the banks around Punchestown, having finished runner-up over the course at last year's festival. Since then he has been in rude health, landing a handicap chase off a mark of 96 before travelling powerfully en route to victory at this track back in February.

He was well beaten over hurdles at Cork last time, but two miles over the smaller obstacles was never going to see him in the best light, and this test will be more to his liking.

The eight-year-old is the youngest in the field and will be venturing into the unknown over this 4m2f trip.

Bolger also runs fellow McManus representative Midnight Maestro, who is another with form at this track having won over the banks here last season. At 11, he doesn't look the same force this term, but he would be a danger to all should he bounce back to his best.

Space Cadet looks to have a big shout for Gearoid O'Loughlin after he ran a cracker in the Ulster National earlier this month. He saw out the 3m4½f trip in strong fashion that day, which bodes well for him tackling this marathon distance, and he has relished stamina tests throughout his career.

At 13 he is one of the more seasoned campaigners in this event, but looks to be in excellent form judged on that Downpatrick effort and can show up a lot better than his seventh-placed finish in this race back in 2021.

Clonguile Way looks the stronger of John McConnell's pair and he has shown some really useful form this season, particularly when he stayed on strongly to finish second in the Borders National at Kelso. He has run well over the banks at this track before, notably when not beaten far by Stealthy Tom in February, and he seemingly possesses an endless reservoir of stamina, so if he's within striking distance late on he will be difficult to shake off.

Gordon Elliott's Mortal will prove popular with punters given he has acquitted himself in commendable fashion in some fiercely competitive cross-country races at Cheltenham. He has finished fourth twice in the cross-country handicap at Prestbury Park and was a very respectable fifth at the festival behind Delta Work. He has to be taken seriously.

Gearoid O'Loughlin, trainer of Space Cadet

It was a great run in the Ulster National considering he's 13 years of age, but a major drop in the handicap was a big help. I think he would have been closer if he'd got a stronger pace as it wasn't the plan to make it with him. If he's making the running he's not going too fast! We ran in a pair of blinkers in this race two years ago and it was all a bit too much, but I think this distance will bring about a good show this time. I'm confident of a big run from him.

Enda Bolger, trainer of Stealthy Tom and Midnight Maestro

Stealthy Tom was good when he won here in February and we are looking forward to a big run from him today. He doesn't need any more rain as he likes nice ground. The extra distance is unknown territory so we'll see how it goes. In all the races he won he has shown he stays well. Midnight Maestro has had an up and down season. I'm hoping for a nice run out of him if the ground is decent. Stealthy Tom would be our choice out of the two, although he is not without a chance.

John McConnell, trainer of Clonguile Way and Nick Lost

The further the better for Clonguile Way. This trip will play to his strengths and he ran well at the track in February. This has been his target since last year so hopefully he can give a good account of himself. Nick Lost jumps very well and is a strong galloper. He will hopefully be bang there at Ruby's Double the final time and we'll see after that.

