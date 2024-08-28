'I think we have enough chances through the card' - Wales & The West in pole position to win Racing League

Another thrilling climax looks in store for the Racing League at Southwell on Thursday night with 2022 champions Wales & The West in pole position to triumph again.

The all-red team lead London & The South by 41.5 points and The East by 63.5 points, while jockey Saffie Osborne heads the £20,000 leading rider award from Danny Muscutt and Billy Loughnane.

Wales & The West team manager Jamie Osborne said: “I think we have enough chances through the card, although all the races look very competitive. It is everything you expect Racing League to be and looks hard to find a winner.”

The team have once again filled their allocation for the seven-race card which kicks off at 5.45. Osborne said: “We pride ourselves on being able to get two runners in each race. It is a shame we had a very unfortunate non-runner at Windsor, otherwise we would have had the full 84 instead of 83.”

He added: “I think we look strong in four or five races, although I don’t think we have any weak spots either. The first couple of races could be pivotal. We have a little bit of a buffer zone and still have a joker to play – as do London & The South. The East is fielding a very strong team but they might just have too much of a deficit to make up.

“The leading jockey prize looks wide open and could go one of three ways between Saffie, Danny and Billy. Financially, it is a big deal and I would imagine all three of them believe they can win it. I would say the chances of me sharing Saffie’s cash prize if she wins are slim to nil!”

London & The South had the title snatched away by Wales & The West in 2022 and Matt Chapman’s side will be aiming to replicate a dramatic final night turnaround.

The East enjoyed a flying start to the competition, including a five-timer at Wolverhampton, but Chris Hughes’s team have found wins harder to come by in recent weeks.

Assistant team manager Charlie Fellowes said: “I think we have another really solid team for Southwell, some of whom have proper chances. We look very strong in the two-mile race with Sir Mark Prescott’s horse Warmonger and Manxman for Simon and Ed Crisford.

A total of 100 points are up for grabs in each of the seven races, with 25 points for first, down to one point for tenth.

Racing League standings after night five

Wales & The West 689.5pts

London & The South 648

The East 626

Ireland 579

The North 391

Scotland 347.5

Yorkshire 327

