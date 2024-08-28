Star Of Lady M bids to follow up scintillating York win in competitive Racing League heat

It is unusual for a horse to record a lifetime best on their 41st start but that is what we saw from last week’s emphatic York winner Star Of Lady M . So impressive was the victory she came within 0.22sec of Battaash’s 5f course record.

She is 5lb well in under a 5lb penalty and this lucrative Racing League pot unsurprisingly proved irresistible to pass up. Many of Star Of Lady M’s best efforts before the Knavesmire tour de force were on the all-weather, so this surface is of little concern. Nor is the relatively quick turnaround as this is her ninth start since May.

However, the fact she is a general 5-1 chance on the first show suggests firms are sceptical whether Star Of Lady M can build on the York success. That opening assessment is probably a greater reflection of the sheer depth of opposition, though.

Nazron is another to have stopped the clock recently. He lowered the Windsor course record by 0.28sec in a similar Racing League contest this month. The additional presence of Brave Nation , Jer Batt , Moulin Booj , Tatterstall and Toca Madera means half the field are last-time-out winners with something to recommend them.

You could even make a fair case for The Caltonian at a price. He recorded his best Racing Post Rating and Topspeed figure over 6f at Newcastle’s Racing League meeting last week and a strongly run 5f would bring him into calculations. With tearaway Tatterstall and other prominent racers drawn in close proximity, that could be forthcoming.

The going at Southwell is standard, and clerk of the course Richard Aldous said: "We raced on Monday and times suggested it was standard and the jockeys were happy with it. That's certainly what we'll supply for Thursday night. It'll be a warm night with sunny spells."

Brian Meehan, trainer of Toca Madera

He's in great form and I'm surprised he's such a big price. He ran well at Glorious Goodwood before winning nicely at Windsor and he's back to his best distance now. The all-weather is an unknown but it's a good track.

Michael Dods, trainer of Tatterstall

He won at Goodwood last month and remains in good form. It's a short five [furlongs] which should suit although it's a very competitive race. He should run well, he won at Wolverhampton on the all-weather so that's fine for him. We're hoping he'll run a big race.

Nicola Barron, joint-trainer of Jer Batt

He's run well at Southwell before so it seemed the right race. He's been progressive this season, he got rattled up on the firm ground at Ascot last year which meant we had a short season. He's come back really well and can hopefully keep improving.

Michael Bell, trainer of Brave Nation

He's been in good form all year although I'm not particularly happy about the draw. I still think he's on a mark he'll be very competitive off. The all-weather won't be a problem but he'd need them to go a good pace as he likes to pick up the pieces.

