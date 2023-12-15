'We'd like to try her in the Mares' Hurdle' - quotes and analysis for a competitive mares' handicap hurdle

What do markets tell us about horses? That is a question I’ve been wrestling with for a while, and Bonttay provides a good case study here because she comes into this race having been sent off at 10-11, 4-11, 11-8, 6-4 and 15-8 on her last five starts. The punters love her.

Or do they? Take another look at those races. Most of those Class 4, 4, 4, 2 and 4 events were the Listed bumper winner’s to lose, and all but one of them were for mares – often weak races (she won three of the five). Maybe her SPs are just a product of the class of race in which she competed.

Maybe the answer lies in her position in the market this time. She again looks set to be favourite. If she does go off at the head of the market it will be the fifth time in six outings, and this is a much stronger race than she has been contesting. Big things are clearly expected.

Theatre Glory is another who often attracts plenty of market attention. She has gone off favourite for three of her last four starts, and the one time she didn’t was in the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, when she finished sixth of nine behind Honeysuckle after going off a 50-1 chance.

Nevertheless, she has led the market for much stronger races than Bonttay, having gone off 2-1 when behind Knappers Hill and Goshen in a Grade 2 at Sandown last season and 7-4 for another Grade 2, the Coral Hurdle, last time. She does have top weight to show for it, though.

Anthony Honeyball often has a strong hand in mares’ races and won this in 2015 with Lily Waugh, his sole runner in the race. It looks significant that he runs two this year in the shape of Coquelicot and Good Look Charm . Stable jockey Rex Dingle is aboard Coquelicot.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

'We'd like to try her in the Mares' Hurdle so she should be competitive off her mark'

Anthony Honeyball has Mares' Hurdle aspirations with Coquelicot and will learn if that is a legitimate target as she makes her debut at this track off a mark of 132.

The seven-year-old has an impressive 4-9 record over hurdles against her own sex, which improves to 3-5 in handicaps, but she was a comfortable winner when tried in Listed company at Kempton last month.

She is up 5lb for that defeat of the talented Kateira and could tee up a shot at the Cheltenham Festival.

Honeyball said: "We'd like to have a good go at this trip around Cheltenham with Coquelicot, as if she's progressive we'd like to try her in the Mares' Hurdle. She should be competitive off her mark and seems in very good form. She's been a cracking mare for us and I don't think she's a million miles off deserving a shot at the Mares' Hurdle."

Good Look Charm is officially 5lb out of the weights, but this has been her target since running out a 18-1 surprise winner of Wincanton's Richard Barber Memorial on Badger Beer day.

The trainer added: "From the minute Good Look Charm won at Wincanton this has been the target. She's 5lb out of the handicap but goes there in great form."

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Theatre Glory

She's good and well. She's got a lot of weight to carry, but she's probably earned it. I think she can run a nice race.

Nick Alexander, trainer of Stainsby Girl

She's a great horse, although I do think she's rated quite high in the weights. At the same time, she ran well when second off 2lb lower at Haydock, and the track should be fine for her. Hopefully she'll run a good race.

Joe Tizzard, trainer Ilovethenightlife

We're coming off the back of a disappointing run, but her work has been very good at home since. She just might have needed the run first time out at Wincanton, so we've done a fair bit with her since. She's got a bit of class on her day – I think she's a decent price at 16-1.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Bonttay

She’s doing great and is in good form. This race has always been the plan early doors and we gave her a run around Hereford, where she won well. She’s very reliable and dependable. I don’t think the trip will be an issue for her.

Harry Fry, trainer of Martha Divine

She makes her debut for us. We know from her form in Ireland that she stays further and we’re hopeful she can be competitive.

Reporting by James Stevens

Read Saturday's previews:

1.15 Cheltenham: Have connections found the ideal spot to get 'absolute legend' Funambule Sivola back to winning ways?

1.50 Cheltenham: 'I pushed Harry to ride Monmiral' - Paul Nicholls, Olly Murphy and more on their December Gold Cup hopefuls

2.25 Cheltenham: 'We're trying something very different' - quotes and analysis as Protektorat drops into handicap company

3.00 Cheltenham: Could Shanagh Bob be another star novice for the supremely strong Nicky Henderson stable?

3.15 Doncaster: 'I want to get him in the National' - quotes and analysis for a cracking handicap chase at Doncaster

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.