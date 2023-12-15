Have connections found the ideal spot to get 'absolute legend' Funambule Sivola back to winning ways?

Funambule Sivola has taken his connections on a dream ride since his British debut in 2019 and part-owner Neil Phillips is hoping that journey can continue at Cheltenham.

The eight-year-old, who is trained by Venetia Williams, is one of seven to feature in the 2m½f handicap chase at the home of jump racing.

It will be a third start this season for Funambule Sivola, who finished sixth on two occasions at Ascot last month, and Phillips believes the small-runner event could play to his horse's strengths.

"I think the smaller field will suit him," he said. "We're a little bit concerned about the ground, whether it might be a fraction too soft, but it’s a good opportunity with there not being many runners."

Since being involved with Funambule Sivola, Phillips has enjoyed plenty of memorable moments, including when his horse finished second at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and when taking back-to-back runnings of the Game Spirit at Newbury in the last two seasons.

Phillips added: "He's amazing, and it's great for our syndicate My Racing Manager Friends. We like to shout out about syndicates overall, so it's been great for us and what a fantastic thrill it's been.

"He was second in a Champion Chase, which was amazing, and to win two Game Spirits is some accolade. He’s got a great attitude and we need to remember he’s got time on his side, so he’s still very exciting and he’s been an absolute legend for us."

Among Funambule Sivola’s six rivals is the Harry Fry-trained In Excelsis Deo , who finished third at Cheltenham in October.

Calico , who is trained by Dan Skelton, is prominent in the market after winning twice last season and finishing second at the track on his seasonal reappearance last month.

Last season’s Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque is tackling fences for only the fifth time, while Madara , Prince Escalus and Baron De Midleton complete the field.

What they say

Dan Skelton, trainer of Calico

He's got a good chance and was second there last time, just getting chinned late on. I wouldn't say he's necessarily improved at home because I'd done loads with him before that race, but a run under his belt won't do him any harm. I think he'll go very well again.

Harry Fry, trainer of In Excelsis Deo

He was staying-on third the last day, however he didn’t progress from his reappearance last season and he has to prove he can do it this time round.

Sophie Leech, trainer of Madara

We’re really happy with him. We think he may need a step up in trip in time, but Fakir D'Oudairies was going to pull him out of the weights in the December Gold Cup, so we’re sticking with the two miles. He’s got a nice pull in the weights against Calico from last time, he seems in great form at home and we’re pretty hopeful for a big run. He’s very effective around Auteuil and Compiegne, which are big galloping tracks, so he should thrive here.

Reporting by Liam Headd

Read Saturday's previews:

1.50 Cheltenham: 'I pushed Harry to ride Monmiral' - Paul Nicholls, Olly Murphy and more on their December Gold Cup hopefuls

2.25 Cheltenham: 'We're trying something very different' - quotes and analysis as Protektorat drops into handicap company

3.00 Cheltenham: Could Shanagh Bob be another star novice for the supremely strong Nicky Henderson stable?

3.15 Doncaster: 'I want to get him in the National' - quotes and analysis for a cracking handicap chase at Doncaster

3.35 Cheltenham: 'We'd like to try her in the Mares' Hurdle' - quotes and analysis for a competitive mares' handicap hurdle

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.