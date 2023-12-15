'I want to get him in the National' - quotes and analysis for a cracking handicap chase at Doncaster

Behind the Caribbean, a jumps trainer's favourite place for a bit of winter sun is Doncaster. It is all relative, but the conditions for this card in recent years have largely borne out the theory that this is the best place to come for good ground in midwinter. On official going descriptions, this card has been run on good more often than soft in the last decade.

That explains a lot of the declarations in this race. Plenty of these would be best described as spring or autumn horses. Slipway and Manothepeople for sure. Sail Away , Minella Trump and Mister Coffey are on the likely pile. Even the two ante-post steamers, Forward Plan and Whistleinthedark (both put up by Robbie Wilders in his Ante-Postman newsletter), have made their name on ground with at least some mention of the word 'good' in the description.

In other words, punters had better hope two days of racing on the track doesn't open up the ground too much. It would upset the betting. While the forecast is dry, signs from Friday are that the ground may not be quite as quick as it is being described. Incidentally, time-based goings on this card have tended a little softer than the official descriptions.

It is hoped that not too many leave with ground-based excuses. This is a strong running, well worthy of its slot on ITV. The most interesting runners have already been mentioned. Forward Plan tanked through the Badger Beer but got tired. Whistleinthedark was similar in the Paddy Power – that was likely a genuine prep run for him, given his trainer had runner-up Notlongtillmay.

At overnight odds, Manothepeople is arguably the overlooked runner. He thrived on decent ground last autumn and nudged his form forward with a reappearance second at Exeter. He went off at single-figure odds for April's Scottish Grand National, and this race could provide a good first step back to the spring marathons.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Dan Skelton, trainer of Sail Away

Three miles on a flat track going left-handed with lots of jumps up the straight will be perfect for him.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Mister Coffey

It'd be awfully nice if he could get his head in front and lose his novice tag. He's the only horse I've got at the moment who I want to go up in the weights because I want to get him in the National. It's going to be harder than ever with the reduction of runners – although I can't be accused of having too many. He was disappointing at Cheltenham, I don't know what happened to him, he jumped the first fine and then never jumped another. It was pretty terrible, I wasn't sure why, so hopefully he'll improve.

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of Manothepeople

He’s doing very well. He was a bit unfortunate at Ascot as he went early on into the race. We had him in at Sandown, but the ground was too soft. I think he’ll love the track, the ground and we’re hopeful for a nice run. We hope he can progress up the handicap because he’s a lovely, big horse and staying chases is his game.

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Forward Plan

I thought he shaped well for a long way in the Badger Beer last time. He looked the most likely to win it out the back, but he may have blown up a touch. I think it was a combination of a tough race, the ground being soft enough for him and he may have just needed it. Doncaster should suit him well and he'll bounce off the ground, so should have a decent chance.

Reporting by Liam Headd

