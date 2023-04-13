'I hope he has a good chance' - key quotes and analysis for a competitive handicap hurdle

A major portion of the market for this 2m4f handicap hurdle is consumed by Cheltenham also-rans and those whose cup final has been and gone are generally the runners to oppose at the Grand National meeting.

Peaking twice in a month requires a commendable equine constitution and over half of the field ran at the festival. We have the Coral Cup third, sixth, seventh, eighth and tenth grappling with the Martin Pipe second, third, ninth, tenth and 11th. There are even some who contested the Champion Hurdle and Supreme. Who will prosper and who will falter?

It is asking plenty of Camprond and Buddy One, the two early market principals, to step forward at Aintree off higher marks given the rigorous nature of their campaigning as both have already run six and seven times this term. Of the Cheltenham brigade, the pair with the most interesting profiles are Captain Conby and Fennor Cross.

Captain Conby was presumably kept back in the early part of 2023 with the spring in mind and caught the eye when sixth in the Coral Cup following a 74-day break, travelling strongly enough to justify an in-running low of 2.2 on Betfair. The furlong shorter trip is in his favour and he has previous at this meeting, crashing out at the second-last in the previous running of the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle when poised to fight for a place.

Recent Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer John McConnell merits the utmost respect with his raids over jumps to Britain (23 per cent in Britain over the past five seasons) and has enlisted the services of top 5lb claimer Ben Harvey to partner Grade 2 winner and handicap debutant Fennor Cross. This Grade 1-entered six-year-old was never a factor when returning from a 129-day layoff in the Supreme and appears ready for this extra yardage.

Topping the list of those who avoided a dust-up at the festival is Playful Saint for Dan and Harry Skelton, who plundered this last season with Langer Dan. A staying-on third in the Imperial Cup in March on his sole run of 2023, Playful Saint is another who can be seen in a better light granted this sort of test.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Philip Hobbs, joint trainer of Camprond

He seems in good form after Cheltenham so I hope he has a good chance. He's gone up in the weights but he deserved that after going close in a competitive race.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of No Ordinary Joe

He was a good second in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham last time and hopefully he can run well again.

Eamonn Sheehy, trainer of Captain Conby

He ran well at Cheltenham but I think the ground caught him out a bit over the trip. We're just hoping the ground dries out a bit. He should improve from his run at Cheltenham and we'd be hopeful.

Sam Thomas, trainer of Good Risk At All

He didn't pick up like we hoped he would in the Coral Cup but he ran a pleasing race. If he comes forward from that, he could sneak a place. But ideally we want more rain for him.

Sandy Thomson, trainer of Benson

He had to run at Cheltenham because of the bonus but it probably came too quick after Kelso, so we've tried to freshen him up and we'll see how he goes.

Harry Derham, trainer of Dargiannini

I've trained him for this since he won at Newbury and he's fresh and well. He's been in good form this season. This is the toughest race he's faced but if you're going to a tough race you may as well go there full of confidence like he is and I hope he'll run well.

Alan King, trainer of Tritonic and Harbour Lake

This has been the target for Tritonic, who looked last time as though he'd benefit from this step up in trip. I just hope they don't get too much rain. Harbour Lake ran well at Kempton and is worth another go at a race like this.

Paul Gilligan, trainer of Buddy One

He ran a super race at Cheltenham. He drifted slightly and I don't know if it might have cost him the race. He got to the front very easy that day. It was only his second run in a handicap so it was a great run. He seems in great form so we are looking forward to it.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Irish Hill and Sonigino

Irish Hill underperformed a fraction at Cheltenham and I'm sure this flatter track will suit him. He's got a small each-way chance. If it doesn't rain too much Sonigino will have a chance. We've purposely kept him fresh.

John McConnell, trainer of Fennor Cross

We think he would have run respectably in the Supreme but for a bad mistake three out. This is probably more his trip nowadays and, with Ben's claim, he should run a nice race. Better ground won't do him any harm.

Fergal O’Brien, trainer of Pull Again Green

He ran a great race at Kempton and I’m happy with him. He’ll come on from that run and had a bit of a break over the winter. As long as the ground doesn’t go too soft we’ll be looking forward to running.

Reporting by David Carr

