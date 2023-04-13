'As good as he was last year' - confidence behind Fakir D'Oudairies' shot at history in Marsh

You only have to look at the quality of horses who have tried and failed to know how special it would be if Fakir D'Oudairies succeeds in completing a Marsh Chase hat-trick on Friday.

Viking Flagship, Direct Route and Native Upmanship all finished third when bidding for a third straight success in this Grade 1 contest. Fellow dual winners Moscow Flyer and Voy Por Ustedes did not even make it to post a third time.

Fakir D'Oudairies is something of a 2m4f specialist and has gained each of his last six victories at or around this distance, winning this race by 11 lengths in 2021 and returning to score by half as far 12 months ago.

Trainer Joseph O'Brien is full of hope for his third attempt. "He's in good shape and we're looking forward to Aintree as I think he's as good as he was 12 months ago," he said.

Fakir D'Oudairies has been beaten in three of his four starts since Aintree last year but O'Brien said: "His last run when third to Shishkin in the Grade 1 Ascot Chase was a below-par effort but I'm happy with where he is now.

"His first run of the season was a good second to Galopin Des Champs and he won a Grade 2 at Thurles in January."

Paul Nicholls: runs Pic D'Orhy and Hitman Credit: Edward Whitaker

Paul Nicholls has two chances of becoming the outright most successful trainer in Marsh Chase history.

Last year's runner-up Hitman tries again for Nicholls, whose three previous wins with Fadalko (2001), Master Minded (2011) and Politologue (2018) put him level with Nicky Henderson.

Lorcan Williams' mount was second under top weight here in the Old Roan Chase last October and bounced back from being pulled up in the King George VI Chase to finish second in the Denman at Newbury and third in the Ryanair at Cheltenham.

But stable jockey Harry Cobden is on Pic D'Orhy, who showed smart form in landing the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon and the Silviniaco Conti at Kempton in mid-season before finishing second to the rejuvenated Shishkin at Ascot.

Their trainer said: "We've kept Pic D'Orhy fresh for this. He's had a fairly busy season and done very well. Hitman has had two hard races on the trot but he's bounced back this week and goes well on this track. He was second last year and you can never rule him out."

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

What they say

Mouse Morris, trainer of French Dynamite

He seems great and came out of the Ryanair very well, although you never quite know how they are after Cheltenham until you run them. We took him out of a race at Fairyhouse on Monday because of the ground and I'm glad we did as he wouldn't have walked on that sort of surface. This will suit him better and I'm hoping he has a decent chance.

Richard Hobson, trainer of Fugitif

It's a big step up in class for him again but the handicapper seems to think he's well up there with them, so we'll see. But he won't be at his best unless it's rain-softened ground.

Alex Hales, trainer of Millers Bank

He's in great form, improves at this time of year and loves the track. I've been a bit underwhelmed with his last couple of runs but if he recaptures his Peterborough Chase form he'll run a lovely race.

. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. £10 minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 horse racing bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply. 18+, begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.