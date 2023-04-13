Can Stay Away Fay become the first to complete the Cheltenham-Aintree novice double in ten years?

You have to go back to At Fishers Cross in 2013 to find the last Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner to follow up their Cheltenham victory in this, but that is because he is the last to have tried.

Two other winners of this were beaten in that race at the festival before their victories here. The Worlds End fell at Cheltenham in 2017 but came on to land this and the following season, Santini improved on his third at the festival when justifying 6-4 favouritism at Aintree.

Stay Away Fay bids to bolster the record of those who competed in the Albert Bartlett by following At Fishers Cross to become the next winner of that race to complete the double. His rapidly progressive profile suggests that the relatively rare feat might not be beyond him.

Stay Away Fay improved 7lb on Racing Post Ratings from his debut win at Newbury when second at Doncaster next time and he took a 15lb step forward to land the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham. If he can find a similar amount of improvement for another run here, it will take a mighty effort to beat him.

Maximilian was the horse who defeated Stay Away Fay at Doncaster and that was his first run following wind surgery. He has been off the track for 76 days since and trainer Donald McCain has evidently prioritised this race over Cheltenham. Could that pay off this time?

Banbridge was a beaten 5-2 favourite in this race last year following his victory in the Martin Pipe at the festival and Iroko bids to complete the same double. He has won three in a row in handicap hurdles, beating big fields, and that experience can help him in this 16-runner field.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Absolute Notions and Search For Glory

We decided to swerve Cheltenham and instead keep Absolute Notions fresh for Aintree. He seems to be in great form and we think the step up in trip is going to suit him. The one thing I'd say is that he wouldn't want too much rain. The better the ground, the better his chance. Search For Glory was disappointing in the Albert Bartlett, but he's definitely better than the bare form of that.

Henry Daly, trainer of Blenkinsop

It was always the plan to come here as we ran him four times quite quickly and then decided to bypass Cheltenham. I don't know what ground he wants yet, as he's won on good and soft and I don't think either is an inconvenience. I'm happy with what we've got, I think he's still well handicapped but this is our last chance to run in a novice, so I thought we'd try it.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Grey Dawning

I think Grey Dawning has a big advantage being a fresh horse. He will love the ground. He won a graded race last time out and we have kept him fresh for this. I think everything about him suggests he has a chance. I think he is my best chance of the day.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of Iroko

He's definitely improved this season and has come out of Cheltenham well. The step up in trip should really suit him and I think the ground will be ideal, but I have a slight concern about the flat track. I'm hopeful the increased trip should counteract that. He needs to improve again against some talented horses but he's got the right attitude for it.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Marble Sands

He's been a fantastic horse for us and won three already this season, including the Sidney Banks at Huntingdon. He ran very well at Cheltenham and was the first British runner home in the Ballymore. He steps up now and won't mind the rain, the great thing is it doesn't matter what the ground is, he always turns up.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Stay Away Fay

I was chuffed with him at Cheltenham. He had a hard race that day but he's got over it, he's in good shape and he'll run well.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Weveallbeencaught

He's a lovely horse and the more rain we get the better. There's lots of very good runners in there so we'll see. This is his last run over hurdles before we go chasing.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Apple Away

She's just improved all season and I'm really pleased with her. She's a very, very tough filly and I'm looking forward to it, although it's going to be a big ask. After this she goes chasing but she deserves a shot at a Grade 1 after winning nicely last time at Doncaster.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

