'His trainer boasts an eyecatching 50 per cent course strike-rate this summer' - analysis and quotes for the Cavendish Cup

John McConnell boasts an eyecatching 50 per cent strike-rate from his eight runners at Cartmel this summer and could have the answer to this £23,650 prize with the still-unexposed Bodhisattva .

A winner for Gordon Elliott at Perth in May, Bodhisattva shaped nicely in a competitive 2m6½f handicap chase at Galway this month when finishing fifth.

The first three home that day, Toss Again, Quantum Realm and Good Bye Sam – representatives from the Henry de Bromhead, Elliott, and Willie Mullins stables respectively – all have potential as staying chasers, and Bodhisattva might need only to reproduce that form to win.

Eagle Terrace , a course-and-distance winner last month, finished a well-beaten fourth on a return visit on Saturday.

He was alongside the winner Fairlawn Flyer at the third-last, but he soon lost touch and will need a far better performance to trouble the judge.

Few trainers are more adept with staying chasers than Christian Williams, who saddles Jony Max and Powerful Position after landing a 3m3½f handicap chase at Stratford on Thursday with Call Of The Loon.

The form of Jony Max’s last-time-out Newton Abbot third has been franked by both the winner, Investment Manager, and the runner-up, Call Of The Loon, but he keeps creeping up the weights for running respectable races in defeat.

Topweight Landofsmiles , winner of six of his 16 races over fences, runs off a career-high mark of 132 following a hard-fought defeat of Court Master at Uttoxeter, while four-time Cartmel scorer Dee Star could also be in the handicapper’s grip.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

What they say

Peter Bowen, trainer of Landofsmiles

He should have a good chance after his win at Uttoxeter. It's his first time at Cartmel, but he should handle the track.

Seamus Mullins, trainer of Tommie Beau

We gave him a short break at the start of this summer because we had this in mind and he's fighting fit to give his best.

John McConnell, trainer of Bodhisattva

He ran well at Galway and this longer trip should suit. Hopefully Cartmel keeps him interested. He's a bit of a character.

Christian Williams, trainer of Jony Max and Powerful Position

Jony Max is a wonderful horse and ran in a good race last time. We might ride him a bit differently and give him a target instead of bouncing out. We've struggled with Powerful Position, who is hard to train. The track and trip should suit them both.

Gary Hanmer, trainer of Dee Star

The handicapper may well have him in his grip, but he was as fresh as paint after his disappointing run at Market Rasen. He has worked super since and is in great form.

George Bewley, trainer of Breaking The Ice

If he jumps well, I hope he'll have a good chance. He had one or two problems, but we think we've sorted them out, and he ran a lovely race at Cartmel in the spring.

Noel Kelly, trainer of Eagle Terrace

He ran there on Saturday and we were disappointed. He'll be happy backing up off a short break and carries little weight.

Reporting by Raph McCall

