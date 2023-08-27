'It's the race you want to win' - Neil Callan's 16-year-old son dreaming of Amateur Derby glory at Epsom

Amateur jockey Jack Callan is hoping to land the "race you want to win" when he partners Sun King in the Betfred Nifty Fifty Amateurs' Derby (3.40 ) on Monday.

Callan, 16, is the son of multiple Group 1-winning jockey Neil Callan and has been calling on his father's wealth of experience as he looks forward to his first ride at Epsom.

He said: "My dad has had a look at the race. He said when you are going down to the start to make sure the horse is relaxed as it's a long way down there, and to ride it like a normal race.

"He's an inspiration with how hard he has worked. It's nice to watch him and try to do the same. I’d love to ride against my dad and I’ve told him he can’t retire until I’ve got my apprentice licence out and beaten him in a finish."

Having had just five rides under rules, Callan is one of the least experienced riders in the field, with his best results being two fifth-placed finishes.

"I’ve had a few rides so far and I’m gaining experience, but I’ve made a few mistakes," he added. "However, I’m learning from them and that is what it's all about really.

"I'd be absolutely over the moon if I was walked back into that winner’s enclosure on Monday. It's the race you want to win."

Callan has ridden out for Sun King's trainer George Boughey for most of this year and has also managed to acquire a decent amount of work-riding experience.

"I’ve been with George since February and I love it – George is very good to me," he said. "I originally rode for David Simcock in the summer holidays. David and his wife Jennie were very kind as they found me a horse there to ride.

"I’ve also been lucky enough to ride out in Bahrain. Michael Bell had some horses out there and I rode out with Nick [Bell]. I got to ride out for Fawzi Nass as well, which was incredible."

The teenage rider has also recently tasted off-the-track success as he received his GCSE results and intends to continue his studies next year.

He said: "I’ve enjoyed my school life and the plan is to do my A-levels. It ensures I have something there if anything goes wrong, or I have an injury."

