'They both have good chances' - is Ralph Beckett set to continue his remarkable run?

There is only one place to start when it comes to the British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes (3.35 ) on Monday and that is with Ralph Beckett, who fields Task Force and Matters Most.

The trainer is in a wonderful run of form and sent out four winners on Friday before landing two Group 2s and a Listed contest on Saturday.

The market suggests Task Force is the stable's best hope of another winner. A Juddmonte homebred with a pedigree to die for – by Frankel out of Classic heroine Special Duty – he was an easy winner at Salisbury last month.

"This looks a good fit for Task Force, who is learning as he goes but was pretty professional on his debut," Beckett said of Rossa Ryan's mount.

Matters Most has more experience than his stablemate and has won two of his four starts. Ben Curtis takes the ride on the likeable juvenile, who represents Robert Ng.

Beckett added: "Matters Most needs a bit of juice in the ground and Ripon tell me it’s going to be lovely ground. They both have good chances."

George Scott has had a productive season and aims to derail the runaway Beckett juggernaut with Seven Questions , who is a course-and-distance winner.

"He just keeps coming forward," he said. "He’s a laid-back character in his races, so you wouldn’t know where his ceiling is. He absolutely cantered through that nursery at Leicester the other day.

"I thought it was a good performance, giving a penalty away and winning with such ease. He booked his ticket into stakes company."

On a four-timer, Seven Questions is owned by Victorious Racing and Fawzi Nass, and Scott added: "He’s a course-and-distance winner and, of any track in the country, Ripon is a track you’d love to have some experience at."

Asadna , well hyped before the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, also lines up, having finished third – one place behind the reopposing Shagraan – in the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury in July.

