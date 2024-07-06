'He's got very good form and is a big player' - analysis and quotes for the Group 1 Jean Prat

The Prix Jean Prat can be somewhat hit-and-miss as a Group 1. The main reason for that is that if three-year-olds with huge reputations end up in the race, then things are not going perfectly.

Pinatubo and Too Darn Hot, the biggest-name winners on the recent roll of honour, both recorded their first win of the season here.

This year's race lacks such obvious star quality, although it contains plenty of potential, and you do not get much more promise than a half-brother to Frankel who has improved with every run, as Kikkuli has.

One win from four starts belies big improvement on Racing Post Ratings. His most recent run, a second to dual Guineas-placed Haatem in the Jersey Stakes, was his first test against top-class opposition.

Harry Charlton has spotted a soft Group 1 and taken few chances. He has booked Ryan Moore for the ride and Juddmonte has even supplemented the Andre Fabre-trained Zandy as a pacemaker.

Tenebrism two years ago is the only filly to win this race in recent years. Some of the big players this year represent the Poule d'Essai des Pouliches form. Kathmandu was second and Romantic Style fourth in that race, with only around half a length between them. The form is yet to work out that well, although sixth-placed Sparkling Plenty won the Diane.

Devil's Point is another with Group 1 and Classic form to call on. He was second in the Futurity Trophy last autumn and won the German Guineas last time.

His form is predominantly on softer ground, but that goes for plenty of these three-year-olds. Most have been racing only in a historically wet last 12 months. With the ground reported as good and more rain forecast on the north coast of France before racing, it is not expected to be a Prix Jean Prat for fast-ground horses.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Devil's Point 'better over seven furlongs'

France has been a happy hunting ground for trainer David Menuisier, who has landed two of his four Group 1 wins in his homeland, and the West Sussex-based trainer bids for more top-level success across the Channel with Devil's Point .

Menuisier felt the son of New Bay was "running on fumes" in the closing stages of the German 2,000 Guineas, yet managed to hold on to the lead in gutsy fashion, and his trainer thinks dropping back to seven furlongs will be in his favour.

David Menuisier: "He's very straightforward" Credit: Edward Whitaker

"We always felt he might be better over seven furlongs than a mile and now it's time for him to prove it," he said. "It looks like there will be good pace in the race and he's very straightforward. He went really hard down the back straight in Germany and was running the last few yards on fumes. He's been very well since, so let the best horse win."

Charlton hoping Kikkuli can give him his first Group 1

After landing his first success at Royal Ascot under his own name when Hand Of God won the Golden Gates Handicap, trainer Harry Charlton bids for his first Group 1 success with Kikkuli .

Kikkuli: "last chance to run against his own age in a Group 1" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Only a short-head away from joining Hand Of God in the winner's enclosure at Ascot when a narrow runner-up in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes, Kikkuli is among the lightest raced in the field after just four starts and has Zandy in the field to ensure this is a true test.

"It's a quick turnaround from Ascot but it's the last chance to run against his own age in a Group 1, and the fact he seemed in good form enabled the possibility to run," said Charlton."I thought the Jersey was a strong race and Kikkuli ran with great credit against a very good and hardy horse in Haatem.

"Hopefully, the flat seven furlong at Deauville will suit and Zandy can hopefully help the race along a bit."

What they say

Andre Fabre, trainer of Sajir and Zandy

Sajir had a setback and so wasn’t fit enough to win the Prix Paul de Moussac, but now he’s in good shape and should run a good race. He won over seven furlongs at two, so the trip is not a concern. Zandy is in to ensure the pace will be strong for Juddmonte’s brother to Frankel [Kikkuli].

Yann Barberot, trainer of Beauvatier

We’ve put a line through his run in the Poule and his preparation for the Jean Prat has gone very well. He worked well under Maxime Guyon up the Deauville straight and it’s a definite plus to be playing at home. I’m very pleased with him and he has shown a liking for this trip.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Romantic Style

She's a course-and-distance winner and we feel the drop back in trip is going to suit. Any rain they receive will be appreciated as she handles ease in the ground. Added to the fact she gets a bit of weight from the colts, she should be very competitive.

Willie McCreery, trainer of Vespertilio

I’m looking forward to running her. We think this is her trip, so we will find out a lot about her. We’re up against colts, but she’s over there and seems in great form so we’re looking forward to it.



Charlie Hills, trainer of Iberian

It's been the plan to wait for this race and I've been pleased with his work. His last two runs have been at Newmarket, which is a track that probably hasn't suited him. He's got very good form and is a big player at his best.

Reporting by Lewis Porteous

