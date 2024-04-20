Henry Adams bids to bounce back in Gladness Stakes after tough Meydan outing

After a tough day at the office, when trailing in last in the UAE Derby last month, Henry Adams will attempt to bounce back in the Listed Gladness Stakes for Aidan O'Brien and become only the second three-year-old to win the 7f contest since 2002.

The No Nay Never colt enjoyed a promising juvenile campaign, landing his first start at Naas before winning the Group 3 Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown. He continued to progress and was only beaten three and a half lengths into fourth by Rosallion in the Group 1 Jean-Luc Lagardere at Longchamp. Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf winner Unquestionable finished runner-up that day and gives the form further credence.

He again performed with credit when filling the same spot in the Dewhurst Stakes behind stablemate City Of Troy on his final start of the campaign. After going off a well-fancied 9-2 shot in the UAE Derby, he was pushed along from the gates and soon ran into the back of one of his rivals, and the writing was on the wall from a long way out.

He should be well capable of leaving that form behind and will have no issue with the ground.

Joseph O'Brien saddles two and conditions are a question mark for both. Jumbly is a smart operator and put in some solid efforts last season in some high-class races, including when fifth in the Matron Stakes behind Tahiyra. She was restricted to running on quick ground last season, however, and might find conditions too testing on her reappearance. San Andreas is a consistent type but also enjoys a much sounder surface.

Joseph O'Brien: saddles two in the Gladness Stakes Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Yosemite Valley represents Donnacha O'Brien and he will have no issue with conditions considering he ran a fine race on his reappearance, when second to Easy at Cork last month. He renews his rivalry with Big Gossey from the Charles O'Brien stable, who fended him off in a conditions race in November over course and distance.

The Ger Lyons-trained Mutasarref coped with heavy ground well to land the Listed Knockaire Stakes in October and will have no issue with the drop back in trip. He won on his reappearance in 2022 and is set to play a big part if fit enough.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Jumbly and San Andreas

Jumbly is in good shape and it's her first run back so we're looking forward to getting her started. San Andreas is a good, consistent servant. The ground will probably be a bit soft for him, but it would be great if he got some place money.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Yosemite Valley

He ran a cracker at Cork and it looks like the step up to 7f will suit. He's in very good form at home. It looks a competitive race on ratings, but I'd be disappointed if he's not bang there. A bit drier ground will help him, but he handles a bit of juice in the ground so conditions should be no problem.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Henry Adams

He went to Dubai and got knocked down going into the first bend and got kick-back as well. Ryan [Moore] took him out and said it was a non-event. He'll go forward and he handles an ease in the ground, while the drop back to seven furlongs on grass will suit better.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.