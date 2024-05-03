Ghosts of beaten Guineas hotpots in the air as City Of Troy seeks to polish reputation

It may have been Admiral Rous who said: "There's foolishness, damned foolishness and taking 4-6 in the Guineas about a horse who's raced once since July." But what did he know, eh?

Don't let that put you off if you're keen on City Of Troy , who will line up in today's Qipco-sponsored Classic to try to justify the spectacular reputation with which he's been saddled.

"He really is our Frankel," was the reaction from part-owner Michael Tabor when City Of Troy last ran, making all to win the Dewhurst by three and a half lengths. "Come on, man! Do I need that pressure?" is how I imagine the colt responding, if he could – although he might just as easily be one of those athletes who love the hype.