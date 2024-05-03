Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
18:10 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
18:10 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Ghosts of beaten Guineas hotpots in the air as City Of Troy seeks to polish reputation

It may have been Admiral Rous who said: "There's foolishness, damned foolishness and taking 4-6 in the Guineas about a horse who's raced once since July." But what did he know, eh?

Don't let that put you off if you're keen on City Of Troy, who will line up in today's Qipco-sponsored Classic to try to justify the spectacular reputation with which he's been saddled.

"He really is our Frankel," was the reaction from part-owner Michael Tabor when City Of Troy last ran, making all to win the Dewhurst by three and a half lengths. "Come on, man! Do I need that pressure?" is how I imagine the colt responding, if he could – although he might just as easily be one of those athletes who love the hype.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Chris CookRacing Writer of the Year

Published on 3 May 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 3 May 2024

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inPreviews