Ghosts of beaten Guineas hotpots in the air as City Of Troy seeks to polish reputation
It may have been Admiral Rous who said: "There's foolishness, damned foolishness and taking 4-6 in the Guineas about a horse who's raced once since July." But what did he know, eh?
Don't let that put you off if you're keen on City Of Troy, who will line up in today's Qipco-sponsored Classic to try to justify the spectacular reputation with which he's been saddled.
"He really is our Frankel," was the reaction from part-owner Michael Tabor when City Of Troy last ran, making all to win the Dewhurst by three and a half lengths. "Come on, man! Do I need that pressure?" is how I imagine the colt responding, if he could – although he might just as easily be one of those athletes who love the hype.
Published on 3 May 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 3 May 2024
- Smart View: find out who comes out top in the 2,000 Guineas according to our revolutionary new racecard
- Stage is set for thrilling climax to Irish title race as Paul Townend tries to catch Jack Kennedy in epic tussle
- Micky Hammond gives first ride back to conditional Josh Thompson after 'freak injury' involving Catterick hurdle
- 3.35 Newmarket: 'We're very happy with everything he's shown us' - Aidan O'Brien hopeful City Of Troy can live up to hype in 2,000 Guineas
- 6.35 Punchestown: Ballyburn long odds-on to confirm superstar status in Grade 1 Champion Novice Hurdle
