How does the Shergar Cup work? All you need to know about Ascot's unique six-race card on Saturday

The four teams – Great Britain & Ireland, Rest of the World, Ladies and Europe – are made up of three jockeys who will each take part in five of the six races , which are limited to ten runners.

Subject to full fields, jockeys have five rides on the card, although a spare rider can be used in the event of injury. Each race features two reserves who have until 45 minutes before the off time to be substituted in.

Points are awarded on a 15, ten, seven, five and three basis to the first five horses home, although in the event of a non-runner not being able to be replaced, four points will be gained by the team and rider missing out.

Mounts are determined by a ballot, although a mathematical model is used to ensure the jockeys and teams have an even spread of fancied runners throughout the bill, which is worth £480,000.

Frankie Dettori: among the jockeys in action Credit: Edward Whitaker

The team with the most points after the six races will win the Dubai Duty Free-sponsored prize, while the jockey with the most points pockets £3,000 and a trophy that remembers the late Alistair Haggis, a well-liked PR figure in the sport who helped make the Shergar Cup the success it is today.

If there is a tie for either competition, there will be a countback on the number of winners and the team or jockey with the most winners will be judged successful overall.

If they are still level, then second places will be counted, and, if necessary, third and fourth places. There will be joint-winners if those steps cannot determine the outright victors.

First staged in 2000, albeit in a different guise with just two teams, the Shergar Cup also has a bonus pot of £25,000 for the leading trainers and their stable staff

The teams

Great Britain & Ireland

Luke Morris (captain)

Tom Marquand

Declan McDonogh

Europe

Frankie Dettori (captain)

Thore Hammer Hansen

Olivier Peslier

Ladies

Hayley Turner (captain)

Hollie Doyle

Saffie Osborne

Rest of the world

Joao Moreira (captain)

Matthew Chadwick

Kazuo Yokoyama

